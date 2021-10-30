Big Brother 23 reunion: cast members vacation together for Halloween

The Big Brother 23 cast loves having fun together. Pic credit: CBS

The Big Brother 23 cast is still enjoying spending time together, with many of the former houseguests traveling to Florida to spend Halloween weekend together.

Britini D’Angelo posted an Instagram video (shared below) of her travel, as well as that of several other BB23 cast members.

In the video that Britini posted, we can see Derek Xiao and Claire Rehfuss arrive together, Xavier Prather smiling, and Hannah Chaddha showing off where they are staying.

They aren’t the only ones, either, as the group of vacationers can be seen hugging it out together at the end of the video.

Big Brother 23 reunion for Halloween

“🔥BIG BROTHER 23 TAKES TAMPA🔥,” Britini posted to Instagram with the fun video shared here.

More Halloween posts from Big Brother 23 cast members

For any Big Brother fans who didn’t know it yet, Derek X and Claire are dating. They posted a photo of their own, enjoying the holiday season.

And how about a fan who got the chance to pose with a lot of them when she came across the group in Florida?

A Big Brother fan posing with members of the BB23 cast in Florida. Pic credit: @tmaddie05/Instagram

As you can see from the photo above, Kyland Young, Azah Awasum, Alyssa Lopez, Tiffany Mitchell, Sarah Beth Steagall, Brent Champagne, and Christian Birkenberger were also along for the adventure in Florida.

In total, 12 members of the BB23 cast appear to have taken part in the Big Brother 23 reunion for Halloween. Derek Frazier, who wasn’t seen in the photos, noted on social media that he would be seeing them in three weeks, but that he was busy this weekend with a friend’s birthday.

The people who aren’t in the photo are Travis Long, Brandon “Frenchie” French, and Whitney Williams.

We definitely expect to see even more fun images and videos from the Big Brother 23 cast as they continue enjoying their time down in Florida.

Celebrity Big Brother on the way this winter

Big Brother fans won’t have to wait too much longer for a new season of the show, as CBS has renewed Big Brother: Celebrity Edition for a new year.

Celebrity Big Brother 3 will take place during Winter 2022 and it is likely to air its first episode in February. We will get to see a new group of celebrities playing the game and there have already been some rumors about who might join the CBB 3 cast.

Celebrity Big Brother 3 airs on CBS during Winter 2022.