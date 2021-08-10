Nicole Anthony from Big Brother 21 has a hard time reading sign in a hilarious new video with her boyfriend

Nicole Anthony played on two seasons of Big Brother. Pic credit: Bravo

Nicole Anthony from Big Brother 21 was out with her boyfriend, and he filmed her trying to read a sign outside of a local mall. It led to a very cute and hilarious interaction between the couple that fans should enjoy watching.

Big Brother fans got to know Nicole when she appeared on the summer 2019 season of the show. As a member of the BB21 cast, Nicole nearly made it all the way to the end, finishing in third place when she came up short in the final Head of Household Competition.

Nicole was named America’s Favorite Houseguest during BB21, which led to her getting invited back for Big Brother 22 (All-Stars 2). She didn’t do quite as well the second time around, but since her time on the show, Nicole has a new guy in her life that she speaks about on social media a fair bit.

Her new boyfriend is Brian Lefty Fontanez, and he is the person behind the camera in the hilarious video shared below.

Nicole Anthony has some trouble with a mall sign

“So babe, what does that say?” Brian can be heard asking Nicole as they look at a large sign above the mall entrance.

“I’m asking you what is mallen-try, and I feel like it is something I should know,” Nicole says as she nervously laughs.

The back-and-forth conversation continues from there as Nicole struggles to realize what the sign actually says. The cute interaction continues until Brian asks her to repeat the words as he says them aloud.

