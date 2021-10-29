Kat Dunn from Big Brother 21 dresses as Jessica Rabbit for Halloween

Kat Dunn played Big Brother 21 during Summer 2019. Pic credit: CBS

Kathryn Dunn from Big Brother 21 loves dressing up for Halloween and she is already teasing her costume choices for 2021.

It was during the Summer 2019 season where Big Brother fans got to know Kat, who ended up in some pretty powerful alliances.

Kat ended up finishing in 10th place after her alliance turned on her, and became a member of the BB21 jury. It was in the jury house that she began a showmance with Nick Maccarone. That relationship is now over.

On finale night, Kat voted for Holly Allen to win Big Brother 21, but it was Jackson Michie who took home the $500,000 prize after a 6-3 vote.

Jackson and Holly actually left the Big Brother house as a couple and a successful showmance, but they have since traded a lot of barbs on social media.

Kat Dunn as Jessica Rabbit for Halloween 2021

“I’m not bad, I’m just drawn that way,” Kat wrote on Instagram, quoting Jessica Rabbit from the film, Who Framed Roger Rabbit?

“A little sneak peek into one of many Halloween costumes! Yes, I have more but It’s no secret that I’m extra. Let me know what you’re planning to dress up as because I still need a Halloween date this year 😘💋💄,” Kat added to the caption for her new Halloween photos.

She also posted a series of hashtags including, “#halloween #halloweencostume #jessicarabbit #halloweenlook #jessicarabbitcosplay #cosplay.”

More Big Brother coming to CBS this winter

CBS is going to be airing a new season of Big Brother: Celebrity Edition during the upcoming winter months. The early hints are that the first episode will air in February 2022 and that it will involve a brand new group of celebrities.

There have been a few rumors about potential members of the Celebrity Big Brother 3 cast, but none of that information has been officially confirmed by the network or the celebrities themselves.

If things stay on schedule, we should get announcements about the Celebrity Big Brother 3 start date pretty soon. And that should be followed by a cast list of the new celebrities a short time later.

It’s great news for Big Brother fans that a new season of the celebrity version will air this winter, as it means the wait until Big Brother 24 begins won’t seem quite as long. All the producers need to do is put a good group of people in the house who want to compete and won’t complain about wanting to go home — like some past houseguests have done.

Celebrity Big Brother 3 airs on CBS during Winter 2022.