Big Brother fans debate: Was Cody Calafiore or Xavier Prather better?

A Big Brother fan debate is taking place about whether it was Cody Calafiore or Xavier Prather who was a better unanimous winner of the show.

Only Cody and Xavier hold the title of winning a unanimous 9-0 jury during a summer season of the show, putting them in some rarified air for people who have played the game.

Dan Gheesling also won in unanimous fashion when he secured a 7-0 vote over Memphis Garrett on Big Brother 10.

But Dan isn’t involved in this particular debate, which was started up by a Twitter account that loves creating discussion about Big Brother.

Was Cody Calafiore or Xavier Prather a better Big Brother unanimous winner?

Cody Calafiore beat Enzo Palumbo to win Big Brother 22, and then, the very next summer, Xavier Prather beat Derek Frazier to win Big Brother 23. Both seasons are pretty fresh in the minds of Big Brother fans, which has led to some interesting posts on Twitter.

By far, the responders to this online debate favored Xavier over Cody. The comparison of responses isn’t even close, with a massive majority of these Big Brother fans feeling that Xavier was the better player.

The one who had everyone scared to vote how they wanted even though he was in solitary + was gonna be OTB the week after lol. We forget most of them were scared to do something X didn't want. Ppl make it look like it was just Azah but Tiff was apologizing for winning HOH 🤭 https://t.co/3kjCd5pBWq — In my villain era #TEAMDRAMA #BB23 (@SpicyBBfan) January 7, 2022

Cody played no game while in the house. Xavier all day. https://t.co/9V1xHbOSbA Get our Big Brother newsletter! January 7, 2022

That would be Xavier! On paper they sound similar but Xavier takes this for me! https://t.co/8scQhyVnIN — ✨Janie P✨ (@JaniePReilly2) January 7, 2022

Below are some additional posts where Big Brother fans expressed their frustrations with the pre-gaming that Cody was accused of taking part in. The long-standing rumor from the All-Stars 2 season was that alliances were formed before they even entered the Big Brother house, with Cody getting a big advantage from it.

Xavier – because he didn’t rely on a pre-game alliance to secure his spot in the game every week. https://t.co/DINPMp82dZ — Augusto (@acdominguez) January 7, 2022

the amount of control cody had over the house is pretty impressive, but a lot of that is because of pre-gaming. x wins by default. https://t.co/aXd5w6PBmR — Sam :) (@samnesia03) January 6, 2022

The answer is Xavier. Cody had relationships with literally more than 50 % of the cast coming in. https://t.co/7l4KsKgB9c — Ms Blogger 😘 (@MsLove2Blog) January 6, 2022

And here are some Big Brother fans who sided with Cody based on his success on Big Brother 22.

Cody and it’s not even close. I lost some respect for Xavier when he whined like a baby even though Tiffany nominated the person that was supposed to go up anyway https://t.co/fnzo3SI8P6 — Still Figuring it out (@XmanIce) January 7, 2022

Cody. Because Xavier did not give credit where credit was due… https://t.co/ft7IEPCDYo — Reality Takes (@Reality_Takes) January 7, 2022

Cody hands down. No matter how unlikable he was, he played one of the best games ever https://t.co/7IsVgBrz6c — Logan (@LoganAujay) January 6, 2022

No matter who the Big Brother fans have picked as the best player between Cody Calafiore and Xavier Prather, both guys won unanimously over their casts and netted huge cash prizes for their efforts.

