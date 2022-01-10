Big Brother fans debate: Was Cody Calafiore or Xavier Prather better?

A Big Brother fan debate is taking place about whether it was Cody Calafiore or Xavier Prather who was a better unanimous winner of the show.
Only Cody and Xavier hold the title of winning a unanimous 9-0 jury during a summer season of the show, putting them in some rarified air for people who have played the game.
Dan Gheesling also won in unanimous fashion when he secured a 7-0 vote over Memphis Garrett on Big Brother 10.
But Dan isn’t involved in this particular debate, which was started up by a Twitter account that loves creating discussion about Big Brother.
Was Cody Calafiore or Xavier Prather a better Big Brother unanimous winner?
Cody Calafiore beat Enzo Palumbo to win Big Brother 22, and then, the very next summer, Xavier Prather beat Derek Frazier to win Big Brother 23. Both seasons are pretty fresh in the minds of Big Brother fans, which has led to some interesting posts on Twitter.
By far, the responders to this online debate favored Xavier over Cody. The comparison of responses isn’t even close, with a massive majority of these Big Brother fans feeling that Xavier was the better player.
Below are some additional posts where Big Brother fans expressed their frustrations with the pre-gaming that Cody was accused of taking part in. The long-standing rumor from the All-Stars 2 season was that alliances were formed before they even entered the Big Brother house, with Cody getting a big advantage from it.
And here are some Big Brother fans who sided with Cody based on his success on Big Brother 22.
No matter who the Big Brother fans have picked as the best player between Cody Calafiore and Xavier Prather, both guys won unanimously over their casts and netted huge cash prizes for their efforts.
