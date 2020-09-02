Opinion Recaps Reviews Interviews Explainers
Big Brother recap: The one where Enzo says he is making a big move


Tyler Cripsen On BB22 Season
Tyler Crispen has a real shot to become the Big Brother All-Stars 2 winner. Pic credit: CBS

This Big Brother recap is from Episode 12, airing on Wednesday, September 2. It’s an important episode as we all find out who won the Power of Veto, and if they used it to save someone from the block.

The last episode revealed that Enzo Palumbo had won the HOH Competition. As the new Head of Household, he decided to nominate Kaysar Ridha and Kevin Campbell for eviction.

The nominations didn’t exactly live up to the billing that Enzo had predicted, as he said he was going to end up covered in blood this week.

But who would be in the most danger of following Janelle Pierzina out the door?

Beginning at 8/7c on Wednesday night, this article will serve as a live blog of the new episode. Make sure to stop by and see how things are playing out in the latest CBS installment and to see who gets targeted next.

Big Brother airs Sundays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays at 8/7c on CBS.


