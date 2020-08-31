Big Brother drama: Evel Dick Donato takes credit for wall-yeller message

Evel Dick Donato may have started big Brother drama. The Big Brother 8 winner posted on social media that he had a hand in the message yelled at the cast on Sunday night.

As we previously reported, a fan could be heard on the live feeds yelling something from outside of the lot where they film the show. Most of the BB22 cast was in the backyard when it all went down.

It all took place shortly after Episode 11 aired Sunday night on the East Coast, with the house getting locked down and the CBS live feeds going down for quite a few hours immediately after it all happened.

Evel Dick Donato claims he helped the Big Brother fan

Taking to his Twitter account this morning, Evel Dick talked more about what the fan yelled at the BB22 cast on Sunday night. This explanation was after he posted the message, “Nicole & Cody are playing you all!”

In response to a question from a fan about whether or not the fan yelling was his plan, Evel Dick wrote, “Not my plan. The girl who did the bullhorn asked what to say… I told her, and she said exactly what I asked her to say.”

It seems like Evel Dick is still pretty frustrated with Derrick Levasseur and the pre-gaming that took place before Big Brother All-Stars 2 even began.

Evel Dick had previously stated that he felt Derrick ruined this season with the pre-game alliances he may have helped set up.

Big Brother 19 winner Josh Martinez even confirmed that the pre-game alliances were getting formed after his removed from the BB22 cast. Josh had reportedly been sent home after a false-positive on a COVID-19 test.

Will the message impact Big Brother 22 winner?

It is going to be very interesting to see how the rest of the season plays out. Cody Calafiore and Nicole Franzel are in so many alliances that it might be difficult for anyone to get them out of the game.

At the same time, there are still enough days left in the Big Brother 2020 season that a separate alliance could form to take them out. Unfortunately, it has seemed like this cast is afraid of big moves.

Is that fear from big moves a strategy by the alliances that were set up before the season even started? Getting people out who are not in the primary alliances is also a strategy, even though it is considered very boring gameplay.

Big Brother airs Sundays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays at 8/7c on CBS.