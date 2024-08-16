Big Brother 26 spoilers: Who is the Week 5 HOH targeting for eviction?

Big Brother 26 spoilers from the Live Feeds reveal who is at risk in Week 5.

A power shift could lead to an interesting week, especially if the first night with the new HOH is any indication.

The BB26 cast said goodbye to Cedric Hodges on Thursday night as he was blindsided in an eviction vote.

Makensy Manbeck was safe after winning the AI Arena Challenge, leaving Cedric and Rubina Bernabe on the block.

A house flip controlled by T’Kor Clottey and Kimo Apaka led to Cedric going home. He was shell-shocked as he left the house to meet Julie.

With Cedric gone, there was uncertainty among most alliances as the houseguest prepared to compete in an HOH Competition.

Who won HOH and what are their plans?

Tucker Des Lauriers won an Endurance Challenge to become the new HOH.

Here’s a breakdown of the BB26 Wall Comp, including what order each houseguest finished.

Tucker took charge, while Angela Murray, Joseph Rodriguez, Leah Peters, and Kimo became the Have-Nots.

Many conversations happened late Thursday night as Tucker got his HOH Room and began working against the people who had conspired against him.

Quinn Martin was also shown sitting in a room by himself as he tried to recover from the shift of fortunes that had taken place.

Tucker waking up in the BB house everyday ready to make things unpredictable #BB26 pic.twitter.com/k8yYjeS7G7 — Tom 🔑 (@tvtalkswithtom) August 14, 2024

Who will Tucker nominate for eviction?

Tucker plans to nominate Quinn Martin, Brooklyn Rivera, and Cam Sullivan-Brown. It’s a trio of players that have worked against him recently.

The Week 5 Nomination Ceremony will happen on Friday afternoon (August 16), with the AI twist still working with three nominees.

Six houseguests will play for the Power of Veto on Saturday (August 17), and Tucker gets another shot as the current HOH.

The eviction target is Brooklyn, whom Tucker and Rubina seek revenge against. Cam is the secondary target, and Chelsie Baham is a planned replacement nominee if needed.

Tucker gangster as hell sending his nemesis home and protecting his girl in the process #bb26 pic.twitter.com/otT3Xjd80d — Donnie (@Donnie_esp) August 16, 2024

Big Brother 26 airs on CBS during Summer 2024.