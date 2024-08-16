Big Brother 26 recap: Who went home and what is the twist?

Big Brother 26 wrapped up Week 4 with another eviction episode.

The Live Feeds had hinted at a blindside, but how would the nominee couch look when voting began?

Angela Murray was the Head of Household this week, but Quinn Martin stole the power and became the Deepfake HOH.

Quinn (using an AI Angela) nominated Tucker Des Lauriers, Cedric Hodges, and Makensy Manbeck.

Tucker won the Power of Veto and saved himself from the block. At the Veto Meeting, Quinn named Rubina Bernabe the replacement nominee.

Cedric, Rubina, and Makensy were the final nominees ahead of eviction night.

Campaigning for votes and alliance shifting

A segment showed Quinn revealing the Pentagon alliance to Kimo Apaka and T’Kor Clottey. This made Kimo and T’Kor nervous and had them considering a big move.

During a Diary Room session, Kimo suggested it might be time to flip things and send Cedric home.

Rubina was shown securing an alliance (The Five Points) with Tucker, T’Kor, Kimo, and Brooklyn. They were propping up Rubina to compete in the AI Arena Challenge when Angela heard from outside the door.

Angela approached them and asked to join the alliance, promising undying loyalty and a willingness to be the bottom rung. There was much silence until Tucker caved, and they named this new alliance The Tanks.

Who won the AI Arena Challenge for Week 4?

Cedric, Rubina, and Cedric competed for safety in the Week 4 AI Arena Challenge.

The challenge required the trio to roll five large spheres up to the top of a ramp. Once those spheres were settled, they used smaller balls to knock the large ones off.

The first person to complete the challenge would find safety.

Rubina took a large lead, but Makensy rallied and won by roughly a second.

Makensy gained safety, leaving Rubina and Cedric on the block.

Who got evicted during the Week 4 Eviction Ceremony?

For the first time this season, fans couldn’t predict who was going home on Big Brother. Would the vote flip like T’Kor and Kimo had envisioned? Or would the BB26 house vote in unison again?

OMG we could actually see a flip #BB26 pic.twitter.com/LseJFKOKNt — Lindsey (@08Jayhawk) August 16, 2024

Many chats happened ahead of the vote this week. It was unlike previous evictions following AI Arena Challenges. Cedric appeared very worried. Host Julie Chen Moonves allowed them extra time to chat and settle their votes.

The nominees gave their speeches, and the houseguests set about voting:

Tucker voted to evict Cedric.

Makensy voted to evict Cedric.

Quinn voted to evict nobody. He lost his vote by using the power.

Leah Peters voted to evict Cedric.

Kimo voted to evict Cedric.

Chelsie voted to evict Rubina.

T’Kor voted to evict Cedric.

Brooklyn voted to evict Rubina.

Cam Sullivan-Brown voted to evict Rubina.

Joseph Rodriguez voted to evict Cedric.

Cedric Hodges was evicted from Big Brother 26 on a 6-3 vote.

Introducing the AI Instigator twist

America’s Vote is back. The fans get to vote to give a houseguest the AI Instigator power.

One houseguest will become the AI Instigator and create chaos with misinformation. The Instigator will use AI versions of houseguests to spread rumors. Voting is done on the CBS page for Big Brother.

The winner will be announced on Sunday, August 25. If fans deem the houseguest successful, they will receive a cash prize.

