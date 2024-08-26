Big Brother 26 spoilers: Veto Meeting reveals final nominees and hints at chaos ahead of eviction

Big Brother 26 spoilers from the Live Feeds reveal how the Veto Meeting turned out this week.

It was an interesting few days for the BB26 cast, especially since the new HOH (T’Kor Clottey) didn’t want the power.

As the weekend progressed, T’Kor realized she didn’t have an eviction target, especially after chatting with many people who wanted to work with her.

T’Kor thought about Makensy Manbeck being the primary target, but Makensy spoke with her, and now T’Kor wants to work with her.

A “classic” Big Brother Veto Competition was played this weekend -where prizes or punishments go to all the participants.

Here’s the breakdown of prizes and punishments for fans who want to check them out.

Power of Veto spoilers from Big Brother 26

T’Kor nominated Makensy, Cam Sullivan-Brown, and Tucker Des Lauriers. Tucker’s nomination came from volunteering, even though he later tried to take it back.

Cam won the Power of Veto. He has finally started playing the game. Maybe being on the block next to Brooklyn Rivera (last week) woke him up.

Much discussion was had between T’Kor and the people she is working with. T’Kor was unsure about who to put on the block when (if) Cam saved himself. She went back and forth on Leah and Angela as possible replacements.

What happened at the Big Brother 26 Veto Meeting in Week 6?

Cam used the Power of Veto on himself.

T’Kor named Angela Murray as the replacement nominee.

The final nominees for the week are Makensy, Tucker, and Angela.

Can Tucker win another AI Arena Challenge to secure safety? He might need to. A groundswell of support to send him packing continues.

And if Tucker figures out that he might be an eviction target, the Live Feeds could get spicy over the next few days.

Makensy, Angela, and Tucker will play in the Week 6 AI Arena Challenge on Thursday night (August 29). The winner is safe, and the losers are at risk of going home.

More spoilers from the Live Feeds that CBS viewers haven’t seen yet

Joseph Rodriguez has a huge crush now. He had been dealing well with his feelings this summer but recently spoke to the Live Feeds cameras about it.

Makensy is blaming others for her spot on BB26. She called one houseguest a “rat” and said it was their fault she had been ostracized.

Angela turned savage and said “cheers” to Brooklyn as she enjoyed a charcuterie board to celebrate Brooklyn’s eviction. Here’s that footage from the Live Feeds.

