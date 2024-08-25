Big Brother 26 spoilers: POV spoilers reveal prizes and punishments houseguests have already begun on Live Feeds

The Big Brother 26 Live Feeds were down for much of Saturday (August 24) as the houseguests played in a “classic” Veto Competition.

This “classic” Veto Competition is the one with prizes and punishments.

Competing in rounds, a houseguest gets eliminated at the end of each round. They then select a mystery gift, which can be a prize or a punishment.

The houseguest opens their gift to reveal what they have received. It can be the Power of Veto, a rough punishment, or a prize like cash or a trip.

Each successive eliminated houseguest can select a new gift or steal the one the previous houseguest received.

This can lead to much drama, especially if a houseguest steals a trip or cash someone else wants.

What happened at the Big Brother 26 ‘classic’ Veto Competition?

The most important spoiler from the POV results is that Cam Sullivan-Brown won the Power of Veto.

Cam, Tucker Des Lauriers, and Makensy Manbeck were the players T’Kor Clottey nominated for eviction. She is targeting Makensy this week, but things could always shift later on. Joseph Rodriguez and Angela Murray joined them in the challenge.

Cam won the Power of Veto, so he gets to save himself from the block at the Veto Meeting on Monday (August 26).

Prizes and punishments from the Big Brother Veto Competition

Information from the Live Feeds has allowed us to piece together some of the prizes and punishments.

Makensy won a trip to Hawaii, so she has something to look forward to after Big Brother.

T’Kor won $5,000 during the challenge, so it has been a good week for her.

Joseph has to suffer through 24 hours of solitary confinement. This is the punishment Dan Gheesling had during his classic season. It can be hard to be away from the cast for 24 hours, but we shall see how he does.

Tucker is stuck with the costume and must complete tasks throughout the week.

Below is a clip from the Live Feeds showing Tucker doing part of his punishment.

i love tucker so much this punishment is so funny 😭 #bb26 pic.twitter.com/bBeNxcv7j5 — skylar ♡ (@Skyrocks123) August 25, 2024

Angela Murray had to suffer an intense punishment in the backyard. She had to transport 1,000 radioactive balls from one end of the backyard to the other and occasionally stand in a decontamination spray.

Below is a clip of Angela trying to push through after undertaking it for hours. At first, she was excited to be doing it, but it took a physical and emotional toll on her.

Angela crying as she continues her punishment #BB26 pic.twitter.com/hIaTJXAdxG — Gatimo (@Gatimo) August 25, 2024

The Live Feeds allowed fans to watch most of Angela’s challenge, but it will also be featured during the upcoming Wednesday night episode (August 28).

Angela moving radioactive balls, has to do 1000, and 1 at a time, could take awhile #bb26 pic.twitter.com/Clxx0GG8rP — #BB26 Feeds Fairy (@BBFeedsFairy) August 25, 2024

