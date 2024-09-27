Big Brother 26 spoilers: New HOH revealed on Live Feeds after Double Eviction episode

The Big Brother 26 cast had a busy night on Thursday. AINSLEY dropped a Double Eviction on them, leading to two new jury members.

The remaining houseguests returned to the game following the Double Eviction episode, and the Live Feeds revealed the new Head of Household.

Hopefully, fans got everything they wanted out of the sped-up night of Big Brother.

Two players were evicted on the night, with Julie Chen Moonves hosting the festivities.

Leah Peters was sent packing during Makensy Manbeck’s HOH week.

Chelsie Baham won the HOH Competition during the episode and got Angela Murray evicted.

Leah and Angela will soon join Quinn Martin and T’Kor Clottey in the jury house. We will see all of them again on finale night.

Here’s a full recap of the Double Eviction episode.

Who won the late-night HOH Competition after the Double Eviction episode?

Makensy Manbeck, Kimo Apaka, Rubina Bernabe, and Cam Sullivan-Brown competed in a new challenge Thursday night.

This challenge was similar to the mini veto done before but was for HOH this time.

When the Live Feeds returned late Thursday, we learned that Makensy had won the HOH Competition.

Makensy might have been in a must-win position if she wanted to stay off the block and accomplish her goal.

Makensy will now nominate two people for eviction during her Friday (September 27) Nomination Ceremony.

everyone should be scared when they see mj pull up in this outfit #BB26 pic.twitter.com/QBwgGHaadl — britt (@vaporharry) September 27, 2024

Busy Big Brother Live Feeds to come

Makensy will meet with the other four houseguests tonight and into tomorrow. She has to select two of them to hit the block.

If Makensy sticks with her trio (it includes Cam and Chelsie), then the nominees should be Kimo and Rubina. Kimo is tired of being on the block but has a shot at safety by winning the Power of Veto again.

The final five players will play in the Veto Competition this weekend, helping set up the final nominees for the next Eviction Ceremony.

Stay tuned for new Big Brother 26 spoilers on Friday confirming who has been nominated for eviction.

Rubina tried on some of Makensy's stunt hair pic.twitter.com/gj27lQ6s9s — hamsterwatch #bb26 (@hamsterwatch) September 27, 2024

Previous episodes of Big Brother 26 are streaming on Paramount+.

Big Brother 26 airs on CBS.