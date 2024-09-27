Big Brother 26 recap: Spoilers from the Double Eviction, two people sent to jury house amid the drama

The Big Brother 26 cast finally had its Double Eviction on Thursday night.

Makensy Manbeck was the Head of Household this week, and she set about getting out Angela Murray.

Makensy nominated Angela and Kimo Apaka for eviction, telling each nominee they were a pawn.

Chelsie Baham pushed hard to go after Leah Peters, but Makensy didn’t want to do that.

Makensy later won the Power of Veto, and Chelsie pushed hard again. This time, Makensy folded.

Makensy saved Kimo from the block and named Leah the replacement nominee.

Leah or Angela would go home to begin the September 26 episode, and then a week’s worth of Big Brother would be played in less than an hour.

Who got evicted first on Big Brother 26, Episode 33?

AINSLEY announced a Double Eviction night as Julie Chen Moonves welcomed the viewers. A quick week recap was given, and they jumped into the action.

Leah and Angela pitched the four voters why they should remain in the game.

Leah Peters was evicted on a 4-0 vote. Cam-Sullivan-Brown, Kimo Apaka, Chelsie Baham, and Rubina Bernabe voted against her.

Who won the September 26 Head of Household Competition?

Leah met with Julie briefly, and then it was time to crown a new HOH. Makensy had to watch as everyone else competed.

The five competing houseguests had to answer questions. The one with the most correct answers would become HOH.

It finished on a tiebreaker, with Angela and Chelsie battling for power. The question was how many minutes JANKIE lived (without going over). Angela guessed 15,500 minutes and Chelsie guessed 1,080. The correct answer was 10,102 minutes.

Chelsie became the HOH for the Double Eviction episode.

Who did Chelsie nominate for eviction?

Chelsie nominated Kimo and Angela for eviction. The duo has become very familiar with the block. They could still find safety in the Veto Competition.

Who won the Double Eviction Veto Competition?

Kimo Apaka won the Veto Competition. He picked an ideal time to win something and did it during a familiar challenge.

The image below shows how the houseguests had to maneuver balls down a track to a waiting chute.

Kimo has won the Power of Veto during the double eviction competition called "Eye in the Sky," where players had to maneuver balls down a track into a chute. He’s likely to use it to save himself from the block, which could lead to a major game shift! #BB26 pic.twitter.com/WPqhUjwrxo — BB Nutters (@BBNutters) September 27, 2024

What happened at the Veto Meeting during the Double Eviction?

Kimo used the Power of Veto to save himself. Chelsie named Rubina the replacement nominee. Chelsie kept her agreement with Makensy.

The final nominees for the second eviction were Angela and Rubina.

Who got evicted second during the Big Brother 26 Double Eviction?

Angela and Rubina made the case for voters to save them as the second eviction of the night began.

Angela Murray was evicted on a 3-0 vote. She finishes Big Brother 26 in sixth place.

There are only five people left competing for the $750,000 prize.

