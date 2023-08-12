Big Brother 25 spoilers: Week 2 nominees revealed with a secondary target

The Big Brother 25 cast has been busy this week.

The drama began when Luke Valentine got kicked off the show.

Luke was accused of violating the code of conduct and using a racial slur in the house.

It’s the first that a houseguest has been removed from the competition for using the N-word.

The producers proceeded with the weekly Eviction Ceremony, and Kirsten Elwin was voted off the show.

With only 15 people remaining in the house, it was time to get started on Week 2.

The new Head of Household takes power

In the early morning hours of Friday (August 11), it was revealed that Hisam Goueli had won the HOH Competition.

Hisam became the Head of Household and had a chance to target people on the other side of the house.

Hisam is working with a group of people called The Professors.

The members of The Professors are Hisam, Cirie Fields, Felicia Cannon, Izzy Gleicher, Bowie Jane, Mecole Hayes, Red Utley, and Jared Fields.

The Big Brother house is now split, but eight people are on The Professors’ side.

Unfortunately, the people in The Handul alliance (and Family Style) think they are working with Jared (Cirie’s son). They are not.

As a reminder, the members of Family Style are Blue Kim, Cameron Hardin, Reilly Smedley, America Lopez, Jag Bains, Jared Fields, Cory Wurtenberger, and Matt Klotz.

Who was nominated for eviction on Big Brother?

Targets for the week are former HOH Reilly Smedley and Cameron Hardin. Hasim would prefer that Reilly gets evicted, but Cirie is pushing hard to get Cameron out.

Hisam is a made-for-TV HOH and has already provided many sound bites that will make the August 13 episode. He is also conducting HOH meetings in a fashion that could turn some houseguests against him.

At the Week 2 Nomination Ceremony, Hisam nominated Reilly and Cameron for eviction.

This was the expected outcome, and the nominees have a chance to save themselves at the Veto Competition this weekend.

And even though Hisam is targeting Reilly, expect Cirie to rally support for Cameron to be the one sent home next.

That next Eviction Ceremony is scheduled for the August 17 episode of Big Brother 25.

Hisam is a lot of things– The way he's bulldozing all these people's game boundaries, but then also really loving on them. His duality is so intriguing to me. #BB25 pic.twitter.com/QrKVkD3H9F — ✨ 𝐓𝐄𝐀𝐌 𝐍𝐎𝐑𝐓𝐇 ✨ (@BBTeamNorth) August 11, 2023

Fans looking to keep up with the action can now watch the Big Brother live feeds for free.

The feeds provide additional access to the BB25 cast and reveal everything going on with the new houseguests.

And it looks like the fan rumors about an 18th BB25 houseguest aren’t true.

Big Brother 25 airs Sunday, Wednesday, and Thursday on CBS.