Big Brother recap: A revelation and an eviction

A dramatic episode of Big Brother 25 aired on Thursday night.

Many Big Brother fans heard about the chaos on the BB25 live feeds, but this new episode was when the show would address it.

Without jumping ahead to that plot point, first, a reminder that Hisam Goueli won the Power of Veto.

Hisam decided not to use the Power of Veto, leaving nominations the same.

This meant Kirsten Elwin and Felicia Cannon were at risk of getting evicted.

And ahead of this new episode, many Big Brother fans felt an 18th houseguest was about to join BB25.

Big Brother 25, Episode 3 recap

The new episode began with host Julie Chen Moonves welcoming viewers to “live eviction night.”

A long recap of the previous episodes was then shown, including the core alliances from Episode 3.

There was also a live studio audience on hand to watch things play out at the first eviction of the season.

Big Brother Code of Conduct violation

Luke Valentine was shown using a racial slur during a conversation with Jared Field, Cory Wurtenberger, and Hisam.

Here is a video from the BB25 live feeds showing what happened.

Luke was called to the Diary Room later that morning. He didn’t return to the game.

Reilly was shown emerging from the DR with a note stating that Luke had been expelled for violating the Big Brother Code of Conduct.

The note also stated that the eviction process would continue.

Cory told the rest of the house what had happened. Hisam said he didn’t hear the word. And Jared said they shouldn’t have the conversation as a group.

Reilly gets grilled as Head of Household

Red Utley and Izzy Gleicher approached Reilly about what was going on in the house, and they each called out Reilly about her alliances. Red and Izzy work in the Bye Bye B*tches alliance with Felicia, Cirie, Bowie Jane, Mecole Hayes, and Hisam.

Reilly is aligned with Jag Bains, Cameron Hardin, Blue Kim, Cory Wurtenberger, America Lopez, and Matt Klotz. They also think Jared Fields is on their side (he’s not). They are called The Handful.

An eviction vote on Big Brother 25

Kirsten and Felicia were the nominees at the first Eviction Ceremony for Big Brother 25.

The houseguests took turns voting after Kirsten and Felicia gave their speeches.

In order, Hisam voted to evict Kirsten, Jag voted for Kirsten, Izzy voted for Kirsten, and Cameron voted for Kirsten. The vote was at 4-0 to evict Kirsten as Julie took a commercial break.

The voting continued as Matt voted for Kirsten, Blue voted for Kirsten, America voted for Kirsten, Mecole voted for Kirsten, Cirie voted for Kirsten, Bowie Jane voted for Kirsten, Cory voted for Kirsten, Red voted for Kirsten, and Jared also voted for Kirsten.

By a vote of 13-0, Kirsten Elwin was the first BB25 cast member evicted.

Kirsten then went out to meet Julie and the live studio audience.

Julie revealed the relationship between Cirie and Jared, which left Kirsten speechless.

No new Head of Household was crowned during the episode.

Big Brother 25 airs Sunday, Wednesday, and Thursday on CBS.