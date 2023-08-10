Big Brother recap: Power of Veto results and alliances

A new episode of Big Brother aired on Wednesday night.

The third episode of Big Brother 25 focused on the Power of Veto and the final nominees for eviction.

It was revealed that Reilly Smedley won the HOH Competition on the last episode, and she got to save Cory Wurtenberger and Jared Fields from the block.

Reilly left Felicia Cannon and Kirsten Elwin on the block.

Felicia and Kirsten had a chance to save themselves during the first Veto Competition of the summer.

Sign up for our newsletter!

And it was also time to start revealing the alliances of the season.

Big Brother 25, Episode 3 recap

Reilly had a Diary Room session to begin the episode. She talked about wanting Kirsten to be her target.

Kirsten talked about being betrayed. She had been in a Day One alliance with Reilly and several other BB25 cast members.

Cirie Fields called Kirsten a “hot mess” and a “loose cannon” during her DR interview.

Reilly chatted with Felicia to let her know about Kirsten being her target. Felicia said she didn’t like being a pawn but told Reilly she trusted her.

A segment about the backyard opening was shown, and Felicia fell right into the hot tub.

That was one example of Felicia destroying her BB25 mic packs this summer.

Felicia's 3rd mic drowning from an angle we didn't see on feeds .. guaranteed that'll be tomorrow's gotcha spot #bb25 pic.twitter.com/riTLB9KQwg — hamsterwatch #bb25 (@hamsterwatch) August 10, 2023

Big Brother 25 alliances finally revealed

Reilly and Jag Bains confirmed a final two alliance. They chatted often in the Big Brother house and wanted to continue working together.

Reilly, Jag, Cameron Hardin, Blue Kim, and Matt Klotz secured a five-person alliance. They call themselves The Handful.

The Handful added Cory, Jared, and America Lopez to the alliance to make it eight people. Jared then told his mom about that alliance.

Cory was shown chatting with Cirie. But Cirie doesn’t realize that Cory Wurtenberger also has ties to Survivor.

Felicia, Cirie, Bowie Jane, Mecole Hayes, and Izzy Gleicher formed an alliance called The Bye Bye B***hes. It was a take on the saying from Big Brother alum Janelle Pierzina.

Cirie later recruited Hisam Goueli to be in their alliance.

Who won the first Big Brother 25 Veto Competition?

Six people got to play in the first Veto Competition for Big Brother 25.

Reilly drew Hisam, Kirsten picked Blue’s chip, and Felicia drew Cameron.

The first Veto Competition came from the Humili-verse. The houseguests had to get a wedgie while completing a puzzle.

Hisam won the Power of Veto. This gave him the power to save a nominee.

Hisam kept the nominees the same at the Veto Meeting. Felicia and Kirsten remain on the block for the first Eviction Ceremony.

veto comp was Humiliverse, Atomic Wedgie: fastest to stack 35 flower pieces, with a chance of being hoisted in the air by their underoos, Cirie hosted #bb25 pic.twitter.com/XJd4AoTuqE — hamsterwatch #bb25 (@hamsterwatch) August 10, 2023

The next episode of Big Brother 25 is at 9/8c on August 10.

For Big Brother fans who want to jump ahead, chaos happened on the BB25 live feeds this week.

Many fans have also noticed that the Big Brother live feeds are down.

Big Brother 25 airs Sunday, Wednesday, and Thursday on CBS.