Big Brother 25 spoilers: Houseguest pushed under bus ahead of vote

Big Brother 25 spoilers have revealed the next target in the game.

Most fans have seen a vote flip is underway to save Felicia Cannon.

Several houseguests made plans to evict Mecole Hayes instead.

It looks set in stone, but this cast tends to waffle in the final moments.

Along with a plan to evict Mecole, people have set the stage for Felicia to blame a houseguest.

And Blue Kim finds herself in a difficult position.

Blue Kim blamed for not supporting Felicia Cannon

In addition to saving Felicia to get her on their side, several houseguests are blaming Blue for trying to evict Felicia.

The plan has many layers but intends to drive a permanent wedge between Blue and Felicia.

Cory Wurtenberger has vocalized to Felicia that Blue is the only one opposed to her staying.

Meanwhile, Cameron Hardin has pushed the same narrative for his own reasons.

Felicia believes the stories and has grown frustrated that Blue told her she is “good” this week.

Felicia even went to Cirie Fields to re-tell the story about Blue turning on her.

Cameron may not get his target out this week, but he succeeded in causing massive chaos again.

And all of it is driving Cirie a bit nutty.

cirie: I'm so sick of hearing people's feet… I wanna go home and not hear nobody coming up the hallway or none of that shit

felicia: ijbol.. you sound like you're getting a little hostile #bb25 pic.twitter.com/X4McdjMasf — BB Lion🦁 (@BBLionOteV) October 5, 2023

Big Brother 25 heads to Week 10

Felicia or Mecole will go home at the October 5 Eviction Ceremony.

Week 10 will begin with Blue as a primary target for many houseguests.

Blue needs to finally win a challenge to ensure safety for the week.

Could this also mean Cirie and Cameron are safe despite being the two threats to win Big Brother 25?

Stay tuned. Plans change quickly in the house, and that might include who gets targeted next.

Felicia might have plans if she finds a way to win the next Head of Household Competition.

Felicia tried to play the game with Cameron, but he got turned down in an intense live-feed conversation.

Fans should note that the Big Brother 25 episode schedule has shifted again. Here is the updated BB25 TV schedule.

Cirie – Lord have mercy, I can't keep doing this every week. This is bad for my health and my nerves…shit! #bb25 pic.twitter.com/Zf1IuiUE8P — sal (@sanguinesal) October 4, 2023

Big Brother 25 airs on CBS.