Big Brother 25 spoilers: Bowie Jane reveals her eviction nominees

The Week 10 eviction nominees were revealed on the Big Brother live feeds.

Bowie Jane became the new Head of Household and gained power for the first time this season.

With that power came the responsibility of nominating two people for eviction.

Much of Friday (October 6) was spent meeting with people about the pending nominations.

Would Bowie Jane go after a big target? Maybe she would try to get some revenge for how she was treated earlier this season.

On Friday evening, viewers of the Big Brother live feeds learned those answers.

Who did Bowie Jane nominate for eviction?

The feeds were on adoptable puppies before the revelation was made.

Felicia Cannon and Cirie Fields are nominated for eviction.

Bowie Jane nominated the ladies she had tried to work with this season.

There has been lingering resentment due to how Cirie and Felicia treated her when their alliance (The Professors) broke down.

And now Felicia and Cirie are at risk of becoming the first BB25 jury member.

It’s timely to note that Cirie Fields set a new record on Big Brother. But her streak comes to an end this weekend.

Is anyone really surprised by Fe/Cirie noms? After these lashings? #BB25 pic.twitter.com/wKmE75jdVG — 🌙 rip Nikki (@bbzeldy) October 6, 2023

What’s up next for the Big Brother 25 cast?

The houseguests will play in a Veto Competition on Saturday (October 7).

Bowie Jane may have some options to backdoor another houseguest if she wants to go that route.

Several people have been pushing for Cory Wurtenbeger to go on the block, and several others are urging Bowie Jane to target Cameron Hardin.

It’s unlikely that Bowie Jane will target Cameron due to their alliance. He also helped her with tips on how to deal with the one-on-one HOH meetings.

The Power of Veto winner will host a Veto Meeting on Monday (October 9). That’s where the final nominees for the week will be set.

Someone is close to becoming the first BB25 jury member.

Cirie and Felicia 🤣 pic.twitter.com/3x0p0obpSe — ℝ𝕖𝕒𝕝𝕚𝕥𝕪 𝕋𝕍 CLiͥP MaͣcͨHiͥNeͤ (@RealityMemeMach) October 6, 2023

