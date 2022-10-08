Big Brother 24 cast members to be on The Bold and the Beautiful

Joseph Abdin was on the Big Brother 2022 season. Pic credit: Sonja Flemming/CBS

Big Brother 24 alums are going to be featured on an upcoming episode of The Bold and the Beautiful.

The CBS soap opera routinely invites popular members of outgoing Big Brother casts to take part in the show, and that is happening again this fall.

In a post that the show shared to social media, we get to hear from three of the BB24 houseguests who were on set to do some filming for a special episode.

Taylor Hale, Joseph Abdin, and Monte Taylor are the three people that have officially been announced as appearing on TBATB. Taylor was the BB24 winner, Monte finished in second place, and Joseph got evicted during Dyre Fest.

This is an interesting trio, as Taylor and Monte were involved in a showmance while filming Big Brother, but now it appears that Taylor and Joseph are in a relationship out in the real world.

Recently, Taylor announced that Joseph is joining her on the cruise that she received for being named America’s Favorite Houseguest.

Big Brother 24 on The Bold and the Beautiful

The social media post shared below features Monte, Taylor, and Joseph as they express their excitement about being on the set of the famous CBS soap. It will be interesting to see what roles the writers have given the reality show celebs.

As Taylor alludes in the video, the drop date for this special episode has not yet been revealed, but it doesn’t take too long for the soaps to film and then present a new episode of the show.

#BigBrother ➡️ #BoldandBeautiful 🎬 These @CBSBigBrother stars are here on set today for a special episode! Stay tuned… pic.twitter.com/YHbhA6PjBM — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) October 5, 2022

More news from Big Brother

After winning Big Brother, Taylor has been watching episodes and commenting on what has been taking place. Some of the episodes have been difficult for her to watch, especially from earlier in the BB24 season, but she is live-streaming most of the action as she watches with Joseph.

And for viewers who want to take a shot at winning that $750,000 prize, Big Brother 25 applications are currently open. The show has already been renewed for Summer 2023 on CBS, and it should be another brand-new group of houseguests playing the game.

To go back and re-watch Big Brother episodes that featured Taylor Hale, Joseph Abdin, and Monte Taylor, fans can stream them on Paramount+. That’s where all past episodes are available, including earlier seasons featuring some of the legends of the game.

Big Brother 25 airs in Summer 2022 on CBS.