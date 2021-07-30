Big Brother 23 spoilers: Who is playing in Wildcard Competition and who are the new Have-Nots?

Britini D’Angelo is starting to enjoy her time more on the Big Brother 23 cast. Pic credit: CBS

Big Brother 23 spoilers kick off Week 4 with some revelations from the live feeds. With a new Head of Household in charge, the BB23 cast is getting ready to play in its fourth Wildcard Competition of the summer. There are also some new Have-Nots in the house.

Christian Birkenberger is the new Head of Household after his team won a difficult puzzle competition during the July 29 episode of Big Brother 2021. The victory also gave Xavier Prather, Alyssa Lopez, and Sarah Beth Steagall safety for the week.

Now, the BB23 cast needs to play a Wildcard Competition that will take place early on Friday, July 30. Following that latest challenge, Christian will host a Nomination Ceremony that reveals who will be on the block to start out the week.

It’s going to be a busy weekend in the house, especially since things aren’t as clearcut as when the house wanted to evict Brandon “Frenchie” French one week and then Brent Champagne the next week.

Who is playing in the Week 4 Wildcard Competition for Big Brother 23?

Whitney Williams is playing for Team Aces, Claire Rehfuss will be playing for Team Queens, and Azah Awasum will play for Team Jokers in the latest Wildcard Competition. Derek Frazier had the chance to play in it, but he told Azah that she should go for it.

Whitney, Claire, and Azah are going to have a battle of the women early on Friday, with safety and a possible punishment on the line again. Whitney is a possible Week 4 target, so she really needs to work hard to attain safety from being nominated. She may also want to try to get safety for teammate Hannah Chaddha.

Get our Big Brother newsletter!

Xavier is working on Alyssa to take the target off Hannah. It's like this is really Alyssa's HOH since she has so much influence over Christian. #BB23 pic.twitter.com/tWcmQYHjn4 — Reality Realm (@RealityRealm) July 30, 2021

Who are the Big Brother 23 Have-Nots for Week 4?

Team Jokers is now residing in the Have-Not Room. In addition to spending the night in extremely uncomfortable beds, they also have to take cold showers and eat only slop for the week. It all becomes a much worse punishment as the summer season rolls on.

The Have-Nots for the week are Derek Frazier, Azah Awasum, and Britini D’Angelo. On the Big Brother live feeds, Derek F has also seemed a bit perturbed about having to go through the punishment. He and Britini will need to be careful about complaining too much this week, though, because there is a risk of a twisty punishment and people gaining safety that could lead to Britini and/or Derek F on the block.

With the house currently split in an interesting fashion, there is a chance that a lot of exciting moments could take place this week on Big Brother 23. That might be welcome news to some people – like Janelle Pierzina, who said the season was a “snooze” so far.

Once the nominations have been set late on Friday, the BB23 cast will take part in a new Veto Competition on Saturday (July 31).

#BB23

Christian tells Alyssa, X and SB that if they have the outside room they can make their meetings up in HOH work.



Azah tells DF to let the Kings take out the bigger players so they have a better chance to win once jury starts. pic.twitter.com/dhSqRzoAmR — #BB23LiveFeedUpdates (@BBLiveUpdaters) July 30, 2021

Big Brother 23 airs Sundays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays at 8/7c on CBS.