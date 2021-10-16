Big Brother 23: Derek Xiao and Claire Rehfuss kiss on camera at The Circle wrap party

Derek Xiao and Claire Rehfuss have become a Big Brother couple. Pic credit: CBS

Derek Xiao and Claire Rehfuss from Big Brother 23 shared a kiss while they were hanging out at what appears to be the wrap party for the latest season of The Circle on Netflix.

Some Big Brother fans may be caught off guard by that news if they don’t already know that Derek X and Claire are dating.

The huge news came out this week when Derek X and Claire confirmed that they are indeed now a couple.

It seems that a friendship inside of the Big Brother house developed into much more than that when they were both residing in the BB23 jury house. How that secret was maintained by the rest of the BB23 jury is pretty remarkable.

Derek Xiao and Claire Rehfuss share a kiss

The video below is getting shared a lot on social media and it features Derek X and Claire enjoying some time together. As the man filming asks Derek about Claire, the camera shifts slightly to include both of them. Then, Derek X and Claire exchange a brief kiss before playfully saying “delete” the footage.

Be aware that the video does include some NSF language.

I think I got Derek X & Claire’s first kiss on camera. #TheCircleNetflix wrap party was lit! #BB23 pic.twitter.com/mCj32dT9qh — James Andre Jefferson Jr. (@JamesJeffersonJ) October 15, 2021

Are Derek Xiao and Claire Rehfuss the next great Big Brother showmance?

There are a lot of successful Big Brother showmances that have turned into marriage over the years.

In fact, Big Brother 19 houseguests Cody Nickson and Jessica Graf celebrated their wedding anniversary this week at Disney World.

Big Brother 11 cast members Jeff Schroeder and Jordan Lloyd also celebrated their son’s birthday this week. They have two kids after meeting on BB11 and then getting married.

And Big Brother All-Stars Christmas Abbott and Memphis Garrett are planning their wedding.

While it’s certainly far too early to talk about kids and marriage when it comes to Derek Xiao and Claire Rehfuss, they are the type of fun and energetic houseguests that fans love to see succeed after leaving the game. Here’s to the couple lasting for many, many years!

Maybe before any of that happens, we can see Derek X and Claire play the game again on a future season of Big Brother that focuses on duos.

Many Big Brother fans have asked for a season that works in that fashion, with the possibility to introduce new couples and also couples who have been involved in notable showmances over the years.

Celebrity Big Brother airs on CBS during Winter 2022.