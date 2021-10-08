Christmas Abbott hints at wedding date with Big Brother fiance Memphis Garrett

Christmas Abbott returned for Big Brother 22. Pic credit: CBS

Former Big Brother houseguest Christmas Abbott was speaking with her social media followers when she dropped a nugget of information about her upcoming wedding.

Big Brother fans last saw Christmas as a member of the Big Brother 22 cast when she returned to take part in an All-Stars season.

Though she didn’t make it to the end — Christmas finished in fourth place — she did end up sparking a relationship that would take root when the BB22 cast was let out of the house.

Shortly after the Summer 2020 season had come to an end, Christmas and Memphis Garrett were spotted hanging out together at a Florida bar. It wasn’t too long after that until Christmas and Memphis went public with their relationship.

Then, the huge news came out this summer that Christmas and Mephis got engaged while vacationing together.

Now, it looks like the Big Brother 22 couple is already planning out when their wedding is going to take place.

When are Christmas Abbott and Memphis Garrett getting married?

Christmas did a brief Instagram Live session this week where she spoke about her business and how she is posting daily workout videos that people can watch if they subscribe to her site. It was within that chat where she told her followers something very interesting.

“I am tying the knot next year,” Christmas told her followers.

While she didn’t elaborate upon that note or provide a specific wedding date, simply revealing that she is getting married to Memphis in 2022 is a big deal. Hopefully, the Big Brother couple will share a lot of additional details with their fans and followers as the big day draws closer.

