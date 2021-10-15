Big Brother 19 couple Cody Nickson and Jessica Graf celebrate their wedding anniversary at Disney World

Cody Nickson and Jessica Graf met each other on the Big Brother 19 cast. Pic credit: CBS

Cody Nickson and Jessica Graf have come a long way from when they were a showmance during the Big Brother 19 season.

Last week, they celebrated the first birthday of their daughter, Carter York Nickson, and this week, they celebrated their wedding anniversary at Disney World.

It’s definitely been a busy month of October for the former Big Brother houseguests and the winners of The Amazing Race 30.

After surviving a summer in the Big Brother house and then the full-length of an Amazing Race season, they took on the challenge of traveling with two small children to a theme park.

Cody Nickson and Jessica Graf celebrate their marriage

Jessica wrote a long note to Cody on her Instagram page and shared a picture of them kissing at Disney World.

“You didn’t think we would go to the most magical place on Earth and NOT take our dip kiss photo, did you? Thank you for being my adventure buddy, confidant, baby making partner and sous chef ❤️ I couldn’t do life without you! Even when you bring me home bacon when I asked for pancetta 😇 I love you. @codythemarine,” Jessica captioned her new photos.

Cody shared a wedding photo of the pair, a cute photo of Jessica eating pizza, and a photo of the couple walking the red carpet at an event to celebrate the big day on his page. He also wrote a long note for Jessica.

“Happy Anniversary to my lovely wife! If anyone is new here, my wife @thejessicanickson has been my partner in crime since the day I met her. We’ve spent almost every second, awake and asleep, together since meeting. Some might even say we have an unhealthy codependency which I think is awesome. I love you, Jessica, and the thought of forever together, and of our family getting bigger and bigger brings so much happiness to my life ❤️,” Cody wrote as the caption for his photos.

But wait, there’s more.

Cody also shared a long video showcasing what their little family has been up to while vacationing in Florida. It begins with the family getting ready to leave their house and continues through to a firework show that they got to enjoy from the balcony of their hotel on the night of their third wedding anniversary.

Cody Nickson and Jessica Graf played on Big Brother 19 in Summer 2017

Cody, a Construction sales representative, and Jessica, a VIP concierge, met as members of the BB19 cast. They hit it off almost immediately and a showmance quickly surfaced between them. They bonded a lot inside of the Big Brother house and then they started dating in the real world after their time in the game came to an end. Cody also ended up winning America’s Favorite Houseguest that summer.

Jessica hosted an HOH Competition on Celebrity Big Brother 1, and then the couple returned together to host a Veto Competition on Big Brother 20. Later, they would appear on The Amazing Race Season 30 and take home the $1 million prize.

They also flourished in their personal lives. Cody and Jessica got married in 2018, they had their daughter, Maverick, in 2019, and then Jessica gave birth to Carter York in 2020.

Celebrity Big Brother airs on CBS during Winter 2022.