Big Brother 23: Who has won America’s Favorite Houseguest in the past? A look at the list

Nicole Anthony won AFH on Big Brother 21. Pic credit: CBS

Big Brother 23 will soon reveal who America’s Favorite Houseguest ends up being from this group of players.

Host Julie Chen Moonves recently revealed that the 2021 AFH is going to win $50,000 as well, which is a big increase from the $25,000 that past winners have received.

The voting for America’s Favorite Houseguest is still open, so Big Brother fans still have time to place a few more votes before the season finale arrives.

And, as always, the AFH doesn’t necessarily have to be the best player of the game, but rather, the houseguest Big Brother fans enjoyed watching the most during that particular season.

Past winners of America’s Favorite Houseguest

Last season, Da’Vonne Rogers won America’s Favorite Houseguest. A lot of Big Brother fans voted on her based on the message that she was trying to portray in the house.

Back on Big Brother 21, it was Nicole Anthony who won AFH when a lot of CBS viewers fell in love with her quirkiness and personality as a member of the BB21 cast.

Other past AFH winners have included Tyler Crispen (BB20), Cody Nickson (BB19), Victor Arroyo (BB18), James Huling (BB17), Donny Thompson (BB16), and Elissa Slater (BB15).

Due to their elevated status with the fans on their original seasons, James returned for Big Brother 18, Tyler came back for Big Brother 22, and Nicole also returned to be part of the BB22 cast.

Going even further back, Frank Eudy won the award on Big Brother 14. And before that, the winners were Jeff Schroeder (BB13), Britney Haynes (BB12), Jeff Schroeder (BB11), Keesha Smith (BB10), James Zinkand (BB9), and Janelle Pierzina (BB7).

Jeff was the only player to win the award twice, taking home the $25,000 prize each time. Tyler finished BB20 in second place, allowing him to take home the $50,000 that came with it, as well as the $25,000 for being named AFH.

Though the seasons came after the award started, Big Brother 8 did not award one due to the other prizes involved, and Big Brother: Over the Top skipped doing it since nearly everything else was voted on by the fans.

Big Brother 23 will award America’s Favorite Houseguest soon

Vegas laid out some interesting odds on who is most likely from the BB23 cast to win America’s Favorite Houseguest. All 16 houseguests are eligible to win the prize, but only one of them can go home with the $50,000 this summer.

It also brings up an interesting scenario where it could be getting close to a time when there are enough AFH winners that a Big Brother cast could be constructed with just them. That would certainly lead to an interesting season of the show, if only because we would know it was constructed with fan favorites from over the years.

And speaking of upcoming seasons of the show, CBS has ordered a new season of Celebrity Big Brother that will debut this winter.

Big Brother 23 finale airs Wednesday, September 29 at 9/8c on CBS.