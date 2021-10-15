Jordan Lloyd, Jeff Schroeder from Big Brother 11 celebrate son’s birthday with five years of cute photos

Jeff and Jordan went from a Big Brother showmance to a married couple with two kids. Pic credit: CBS

Big Brother 11 winner Jordan Lloyd and husband Jeff Schroeder celebrated son Lawson Keith Schroeder’s birthday this week.

Lawson was born on October 13, 2016, later in the same year that Jeff and Jordan got married.

Jeff and Jordan have become synonymous with the term “Big Brother couple” over the years after they met as members of the BB11 cast.

The couple would also return to play Big Brother 13, where three duos from the past took a shot at winning the game. The winner from the BB13 cast was Rachel Reilly.

During Big Brother 16, Jeff and Jordan actually got engaged at the Big Brother house, giving the BB16 cast something fun to enjoy that summer.

Jeff and Jordan celebrate Lawson’s birthday

“Happy 5th Birthday Lawson🎉!! We love you😘,” Jordan captioned an Instagram post that included quite a few pictures of Lawson from over the years.

Get our Big Brother newsletter!

In addition to sharing a nice photo of Lawson and his dad, Jordan also shared pictures from when Lawson was a baby.

Jeff took to Instagram a while later to share the pictures of himself with Lawson and to write his own message.

“Happy 5th Birthday to our BIG boy Lawson! ❤️🙏👨‍👩‍👦‍👦,” Jeff posted on Instagram

Recently, Jeff and Jordan also shared photos of a family movie night out. They were invited to a private screening of Boss Baby 2 and they took their sons to see it.

More news about Big Brother relationships

There has been a lot of news recently about Big Brother couples. And that includes the revelation of a new relationship that formed in the BB23 jury house.

Derek Xiao and Claire Rehfuss are now dating. The two BB23 cast members just announced that they are officially a couple and that their long nightly chats evolved from a friendship into something much more.

Big Brother 22 cast members Christmas Abbott and Memphis Garrett recently got engaged. The couple met in the Big Brother house and started dating almost immediately after they left the game. And now, Christmas hinted at an upcoming wedding date.

Angela Rummans and Tyler Crispen are also engaged. The Big Brother 20 couple just couldn’t get enough of each other and have decided that they should get married soon.

And that’s not all. Three members of the Big Brother 17 cast recently got married.

Becky Burgess from Big Brother 17 just got married, fellow BB17 cast member Meg Maley married someone from Survivor, and Clay Hunneycutt married a Dallas Cowboys cheerleader.

We also can’t leave out Nicole Franzel and Victor Arroyo. The two BB18 cast members got married and Nicole just gave birth.

Which one of the newer Big Brother couples will get married next? Stay tuned, because we will pass on the news as soon as we learn about it.

As for that Jeff and Jordan engagement, below is a video from when Jeff proposed in the Big Brother house.

Celebrity Big Brother airs on CBS in Winter 2022.