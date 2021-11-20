Big Brother 22 winner Cody Calafiore reveals which houseguest he was the biggest fan of before playing

Cody Calafiore played on Big Brother 16 and finished in second place. Pic credit: CBS

Big Brother 22 winner Cody Calafiore is always very accessible for fans of the show and he does a great job at sharing his thoughts and opinions on the history of the game.

Quite often, Cody will run live streams on Twitch where he chats about everything from reality television to his New York Giants. Sometimes he will do it while playing video games live on his stream, and other times he will just interact with his subscribers about what is going on with Big Brother.

In the past, Cody even talked about what he spent his Big Brother winnings on after he played on the BB22 cast.

And recently, Cody even dropped the name of the celebrity he would most like to see play on the Celebrity Big Brother 3 cast. As a reminder to anyone who needed one, a new season of Celebrity Big Brother will be airing on CBS this winter.

Cody Calafiore was a fan of a Big Brother legend

During a new Twitch stream that Cody hosted, one of his followers asked him who he was a fan of before he went on the show. Cody revealed that he was the biggest fan of Mike “Boogie” Malin, who was one of the first people to be named a legend of the game.

It was a good choice, as some of the tactics that Boogie used to help him win the game have been adopted by various other Big Brother houseguests over the years. Boogie also had some of the funniest moments when he and Dr. Will Kirby would pretend to have phone conversations during Diary Room sessions where they poked fun at other houseguests.

Who was Mike ‘Boogie’ Malin on Big Brother

Big Brother fans first met Mike “Boogie” Malin as a member of the Big Brother 2 cast. His primary alliance was called Chilltown with Dr. Will Kirby, and he also worked with Krista Stegall and Shannon Dragoo that season. Boogie would end up finishing in fourth place, but his appearance got him an invite for Big Brother: All-Stars a few years later.

On Big Brother 7 (first All-Stars season), Boogie worked closely with Will (again) and Erika Landin. Thanks to the reemergence of Chilltown, he made it all the way to the end and ended up being crowned as the Big Brother 7 winner.

Boogie would return as a coach on Big Brother 14. The coaches got inserted into the game a few weeks into the season and Boogie was sent out in 10th place.

In recent years, Boogie has had a lot of trouble with the law, which is a primary reason he wasn’t invited to take part in Big Brother 22 (All-Stars 2). It certainly would have been interesting to see him compete against some of the younger generations of players, but it just wasn’t meant to be.

