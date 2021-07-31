Mike ‘Boogie’ Malin pleads guilty after DUI arrest, Big Brother winner in trouble again

Mike ‘Boogie’ Malin from Big Brother was in court again on a DUI charge. Pic credit: CBS

Big Brother 7 winner Mike “Boogie” Malin had another day in court following a recent DUI arrest. It’s the latest chapter in the fall from grace for one of the most popular houseguests to play the game.

Recently, Malin was also ordered to pay Dr. Will Kirby a lot of money stemming from charges of stalking his former friend. As the story goes, the former Chilltown alliance was asked to be on The Amazing Race, but Kirby wasn’t interested. That reportedly angered Malin and led to him acting out.

Last fall, Malin was arrested again. He was taken into custody for “various misdemeanors, including DUI, possession of a drug without a prescription, having an open alcohol container and unlawfully texting.”

Now, Malin got to have his day in court to address that arrest that took place in Las Vegas.

Big Brother winner pleads guilty to charges

According to a report by Us Weekly, Mike “Boogie” Malin entered a plea of guilty for the misdemeanor DUI. He also received a suspended sentence from the judge and will be “under informal probation for one year.”

This means Malin will have a probation officer to report to, that he has to complete online classes for DUI school, and that he is on the hook for fines associated with the arrest and charge. If he violates his probation, it could lead to a stint of 30 days in jail.

The report goes on to say that the other charges against Malin stemming from this arrest have been dismissed. Those charges included, “possession of a drug without a prescription, having an open alcohol container inside the vehicle, and unlawfully sending a text while driving.”

Malin played Big Brother three times during the run of the show. He first appeared as a member of the Big Brother 2 cast, returned for Big Brother 7 (All-Stars), and then served as a coach during Big Brother 14. He was famously known for teaming up with Dr. Will Kirby on the show.

That friendship between Malin and Kirby appears to be at an end.

