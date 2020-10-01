Big Brother 2020 spoilers: Who got evicted tonight, full recap of Triple Eviction

Big Brother 2020 spoilers about the Triple Eviction are covered in our live blog from October 1.

This article will provide full coverage of what takes place on Thursday night. What we know is that three people are going to be heading to the BB22 jury house before the two hours come to an end.

It’s definitely going to be an exciting night, even though we likely already know who is getting sent out at the first Eviction Ceremony. It’s also unfortunate that the houseguests already know that it’s a Triple Eviction episode.

Get our Big Brother newsletter!

There are some strong rumors that the episode has been pre-taped by CBS, but we are hoping no spoilers make it to social media while it is playing out on CBS.

Make sure to come on by at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT as we will be live-blogging everything that happens during the episode and updating our readers on what has transpired. It’s going to be a busy night!

Big Brother airs Mondays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays at 8/7c on CBS.