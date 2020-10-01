Big Brother 2020 spoilers: Who gets evicted tonight from BB22 cast?

Big Brother 2020 spoilers indicate how the eviction vote will shake out tonight. The question of who gets evicted tonight from the BB22 cast was likely answered already for many live feed subscribers, but let’s break down the vote for everyone else.

Cody Calafiore has been the Head of Household for the past week, allowing members of The Committee to have another easy week in the house. The alliance will remain intact through at least one more Eviction Ceremony, but after that, the drama could start.

Cody nominated Kevin Campbell and David Alexander for eviction. He then won the Power of Veto and kept the nominations the same. Now, the six voting houseguests will decide who becomes the third member of the BB22 jury.

The houseguests with votes this week are Nicole Franzel, Christmas Abbott, Daniele Donato, Tyler Crispen, Memphis Garrett, and Enzo Palumbo. If there happens to be a 3-3 tie on Thursday night, then Cody would place the tiebreaking vote.

Vote predictions for first eviction of October 1

The show likes to make it seem like both nominees are at risk, with the intent being to create some drama about how the eviction vote might go. There isn’t any reason for that drama this week, as nothing has come close to shifting what Cody wants to happen on Thursday night.

Cody’s target is Kevin and he has made that notion very public. Even when Nicole tried to talk to him about possibly shifting gears, he shut it down almost as soon as she started speaking. Cody has no interest in getting rid of David because Cody sees David as a possible number in the coming battle.

Tyler Crispen is of the same mindset as Cody and that’s why they kept David around. And because Cody wants Kevin out, Memphis and Christmas are on board with the plan. They don’t want to make any waves right now and don’t mind seeing Kevin head to the jury.

That’s already enough votes to evict Kevin, which is why it’s easier to guess how everything else will shake out. Enzo isn’t tied to either Kevin or David, so he would go with the majority. That majority is already voting against Kevin, so count him in.

Dani and Nicole would like to keep Kevin over David and they have had a number of conversations with each other about it. They just don’t have the numbers and in the new school way of playing the game, it means they will go with the majority.

We fully expect to see a unanimous 6-0 eviction vote to start off the evening. It’s always possible that someone could throw in a random vote to stir the pot, and with the anxiety level of a Triple Eviction night, that’s actually a pretty good idea.

After that, expect the anger toward David taking the money at the POV to come up again. Yes, much of that anger from people like Dani is pretty hypocritical. We fully expect it to be used as an excuse for someone else to nominate David soon.

Dani and Enzo went straight for the HOH money. Mad at David for taking what I’m sure they considered their POV money yet did the same thing #BB22 pic.twitter.com/pCoJL4HIW9 — WHAT UP KAYSAR 🗝 | Yetta (@ver_sayce) September 28, 2020

The Triple Eviction has arrived

On Thursday night, three people will get evicted and sent to the BB22 jury house. Unfortunately, the cast members already know that it’s happening. Here is our report on how they learned that key information.

By the end of the night, Ian Terry and Da’Vonne Rogers are going to have a lot of company on the jury. Here are some of the scenarios that could play out.

And make sure to remember that CBS has changed the Big Brother schedule for the month of October. Here is our breakdown of when each new episode will air on TV.

Big Brother airs Mondays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays at 8/7c on CBS.