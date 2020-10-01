Big Brother spoilers: Is Triple Eviction being pre-taped, not a live episode?

Big Brother spoilers from the live feeds seem to indicate the Triple Eviction is being pre-taped.

Social media seems to agree with the theory, which is a bit disappointing. One of the most exciting aspects of Double Eviction nights is that houseguests have to scramble.

Having three people going to the BB22 jury instead of just two has the potential to make for an extremely entertaining night of the show. That could still be the case if it is taped, but it will feel less authentic.

At the end of the Wednesday night episode, the narrator said, “For the first time in BB history it’s going to be a Triple Eviction. A special two-hour episode. Tomorrow at 8/7c on Big Brother.”

The narrator didn’t mention anything about it being live. Neither the social media pages for CBS nor Big Brother alluded to a live episode.

Julie Chen Moonves promised a live Triple Eviction episode

At the end of the episode where Da’Vonne Rogers got evicted, Julie Chen Moonves called it “a two-hour special event episode” when describing Triple Eviction night.

She then finished that off by saying, “It is a Triple Eviction, and it all happens live.”

Currently, the Big Brother live feeds state, “The Big Brother houseguests are shooting something awesome that you will see soon.”

That’s the message usually accompanied by adoptable animals when the houseguests are doing a ceremony or playing in a competition.

With the feeds being down all day, it has been easy to assume that the Triple Eviction has already started filming.

Is Episode 25 live or not?

Some of the eviction episodes this season were pre-taped before airing on Thursday nights. It means that there is already a track record of not having a completely live episode on eviction nights.

We don’t have official confirmation either way, so it’s definitely possible that the feeds are just down to create some anticipation and drama about what will happen tonight.

That would be preferred for many fans, but it doesn’t explain why the Big Brother live feeds have to be turned off for an entire day.

With a Triple Eviction, there is also a lot of ground to cover.

We have a write-up on what is going to take place during the October 1 episode, breaking down the ins and outs of nights with multiple evictions.

That’s a lot to fit into two hours, so maybe the producers wanted to make sure they could edit long-running challenges into a concise two-hour episode.

No matter what happens on Thursday night, make sure to remember that CBS has changed the October schedule for Big Brother All-Stars 2.

Here is a breakdown of when Monday episodes begin and when the special Friday night episode will air on CBS.

And be ready for some intense Big Brother spoilers this evening. Whether Episode 25 is taped or not, they will likely have an additional Head of Household Competition after the episode comes to an end.

That could lead to some interesting footage on the live feeds.

Big Brother airs Mondays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays at 8/7c on CBS.