Big Brother recap: OTEV appears and one houseguest wants that cash

The Big Brother recap from Wednesday night covers what happened at the Veto Competition and whether or not the Power of Veto got used this week.

On the Sunday night episode, we saw Cody Calafiore win the HOH Competition and nominate Kevin Campbell and David Alexander for eviction. Now, it was time for CBS viewers to find out what happened next.

In the intro of the new episode, the narrator reminded us all that Dr. Will Kirby had moved in as the neighbor. It would have been fun to see more interactions between the Big Brother 2 winner and the BB22 cast, but that just wasn’t in the cards.

Big Brother recap: Season 22, Episode 24

Kevin and David had a segment where they discussed their troubles, with Kevin sure that he was the one going home. He also explained to David what Cody had said to him when they met last week. David had a Diary Room session where he acted like he felt safe.

Enzo Palumbo also had a DR session where he talked about not understanding why people keep targeting Kevin and David this summer. He said he wanted a bigger target out of the game and it appeared that he still wasn’t completely aware of The Committee operating around him.

Kevin and David were then shown having an important conversation about their backgrounds. That conversation is shared in the video below.

Week 8 Big Brother Veto Competition

OTEV appeared in the backyard and it was time to play for the Power of Veto again. Cody chose Nicole Franzel, Kevin chose Tyler Crispen, and David went with Enzo Palumbo when he got his choice. The six players were ready for the Veto Competition.

Enzo really wanted to win the Power of Veto. But it might not be for the reason that you think. The video below has him revealing his reasons.

The backyard was filled with inflated objects and the houseguests had to find hidden tie-dyed shirts corresponding to the answers to questions from Hippy OTEV. It was played in rounds with one member of the BB22 cast eliminated each time. One of the shirts was also worth $10,000 if someone wanted to claim it and self-eliminate from playing for the Power of Veto.

David took the $10,000 and was the first person out. There were some grumpy houseguests in the backyard at that point, many of which were expressing their jealousy. For readers who want to read more about that, it was a big deal on the Big Brother live feeds as well.

Tyler was the next person out, leaving just Kevin, Cody, Nicole, and Enzo playing for the POV. Kevin was eliminated next, and then Nicole was, despite Nicole almost beating Cody, but failing to get up the ramp before him.

The final two were Cody and Enzo, making it a bit anticlimactic since the duo is part of many of the same alliances this summer.

Cody won the Power of Veto and was then faced with a choice of whether to keep the nominations the same or backdoor someone like Daniele Donato or Christmas Abbott.

Did Cody use the Power of Veto?

Cody did not use the Power of Veto at the Veto Meeting. This means Kevin Campbell and David Alexander remain on the block for the first part of the Triple Eviction on Thursday night.

The downside about the Triple Eviction is that the houseguests already know about it, even though it could provide some great entertainment on Thursday night.

And don’t forget that the Big Brother 22 schedule has changed on CBS. Here is a breakdown for all future episodes airing in October.

Big Brother airs Mondays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays at 8/7c on CBS.