Big Brother recap: Golf, nominees, and a long-term plan

A new episode of Big Brother All-Stars 2 aired on Sunday night and this is a full recap of it. Season 22, Episode 23 dealt with who won the secret Head of Household Competition and who they decided to nominate for eviction.

A lot of highlights were shown at the beginning of this new episode, going back to when Memphis Garrett won the HOH power and then through when the house voted to evict Da’Vonne Rogers.

At the eviction of Da’Vonne, the tandem of Nicole Franzel and Daniele Donato actually voted to evict Kevin Campbell. They then started lying about votes again, even to each other, claiming that they had not voted against Kevin.

Dani, in order to gain favor with Memphis, used her Replay Power. This allowed the outgoing HOH to play in the next HOH Competition. It meant that Memphis could play for the power again.

Cody Calafiore and Nicole were also shown meeting and discussing how they didn’t trust Dani very much, with Cody having an odd Diary Room session where he accused Dani of throwing Nicole under the bus if she didn’t give Memphis her power.

All of that happened before the first commercial break and before they even got to the Head of Household Competition.

Week 8 BB22 HOH Competition

The challenge involved taking golf shots and the houseguests each competed on their own. They were given three shots and there were two greens. One of the greens was for winning Head of Household and the other green was for winning $10,000.

Tyler and Dani each got the best number for the cash and split the $10,000 prize. They each secretly got $5,000 and created a lot of drama around the house among people who seemed very envious.

As for the best score on the HOH side, that was Cody Calafiore, and he took over as the Head of Household for the second time this season. He now had the opportunity to put two people on the block.

As a reminder, Cody was the HOH in Week 1 and he put Keesha Smith and Kevin Campbell on the block.

Who did Cody nominate for eviction?

Ahead of the nominations, Cody did a DR where he said he was just going to nominate the only people in the house he wasn’t aligned with. He said that was Kevin and David. As CBS viewers found out last week, Cody is now in a new alliance with Enzo Palumbo.

Enzo was also shown revealing to Cody that Memphis and Christmas had made a final three with him, much like the deal Memphis had made with Cody and Enzo. Cody was quite surprised to learn that it was also called The Wise Guys.

The segment also laid the groundwork for Cody to go after Christmas and Dani once Kevin and David were gone from the game. Cody and Enzo then re-finalized going to the final two together.

At the Nomination Ceremony, Cody did nominate Kevin and David. It became the fifth time that Kevin has been on the block this summer and he knew he would need to win the Power of Veto to stay in the game. Cody told Nicole that if Kevin came down, he was going to try to backdoor Christmas Abbott.

