Big Brother Triple Eviction: What time does it begin, how will it work?

Big Brother Triple Eviction night has arrived. Tonight has all the makings of being an extremely memorable installment of the show and it is certainly an episode that fans do not want to miss.

The producers are trying something new for the U.S. cast and by the end of the night, the BB22 jury will have three new members. That alone should ramp up the interest level – even for fans who may have tuned out this season.

The only downside to everything is that the houseguests already know what’s coming. As we previously reported, Dr. Will Kirby (the neighbor) gave the BB22 cast members enough hints to figure out exactly how Thursday night will progress.

Big Brother Season 22, Episode 25: Triple Eviction time

The October 1 episode of the show will get started at 8/7c on CBS. It’s going to start out much like a regular Thursday night episode, with the eviction of someone who has been on the block the past week.

Either Kevin Campbell or David Alexander is going to be evicted and then the episode is going to really ramp up the level of excitement.

In a normal Double Eviction, the cast plays through a week’s worth of Big Brother events in the span of an hour. Though the first hour, they will likely do that, with an HOH Competition, a Nomination Ceremony, a Veto Competition, a Veto Meeting, and then another eviction vote.

Once the second Eviction Ceremony of the evening has played out, it is likely that the cast then prepares to do everything again. It would then be another week’s worth of play in the second hour, all culminating in a third member of the BB22 cast getting sent to the jury house.

CBS gave the producers two hours to work with on Thursday night, so the supersized episode will certainly have enough time to get through everything. It’s not clear if any of the cast members have figured that out yet, so that component could at least lead to some shocked faces.

Fallout from the Triple Eviction could last a while

Once the October 1 episode of Big Brother has come to an end, there will only be six people left competing for the $500,000 prize. The BB22 house is going to seem pretty empty at that point, but the stretch run for the 2020 season will officially begin.

Someone from The Committee is likely going to jury, with the potential that two members of that alliance could get voted out during the two hours. That could lead to some drama on the Big Brother live feeds, especially if they have to start preparing for a final Head of Household Competition late in the evening.

The end of the episode on CBS will likely come without a new HOH being crowned, so it’s possible we could all see it play out on the live feeds or that the producers could wait until Friday (October 2) to have it played out.

Remember, the next episode after the Big Brother Triple Eviction doesn’t air until Monday, October 5. A lot can happen between now and then, so the live feeds could yield a lot of Big Brother spoilers.

As for the schedule, here is our breakdown about when all future episodes will air on CBS.

