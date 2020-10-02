Big Brother 2020 spoilers: Who won the HOH Competition after Triple Eviction?

Big Brother 2020 spoilers will not come to an end with the Triple Eviction that took place Thursday night. The final six houseguests still have to play in an additional HOH Competition to decide who takes the power away from Tyler Crispen.

Three people were sent to the jury during the Triple Eviction, and houseguests are still trying to pick up the pieces of what happened during Episode 25. We have a full recap here for any readers who need to catch up as well.

Despite sending three people to the BB22 jury, the Big Brother house still needed to figure out who would hold the power next.

This article will serve as a live blog about the final six Head of Household Competition. It is unclear if it will take place late Thursday night or if the producers will put it off until early on Friday (probably tomorrow). As soon as we learn who has become the final HOH, we will make sure to pass it on here. If there is a competition that takes place on the Big Brother live feeds, we will update this blog as it all plays out.

The next episode on the Big Brother schedule comes on Monday, October 5, where we will find out how the next chapter of the season could play out.

Big Brother airs Mondays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays at 8/7c on CBS.