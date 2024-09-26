Below Deck’s Kate Chastain and Aesha Scott give touching toasts at Captain Sandy Yawn’s wedding

Below Deck alum Kate Chastain and Below Deck Med star Aesha Scott were in a small group of people to be invited to Captain Sandy Yawn’s wedding.

Captain Sandy married her long-time love, Leah Shafer, last May in an intimate ceremony on a yacht in Florida.

The Season 9 finale of Below Deck Med featured Captain Sandy proposing to Leah while her crew watched from the sidelines.

After the crew left the Mustique yacht, a flash-forward shows Captain Sandy and Leah’s wedding, including one guest that had fans buzzing.

Kate Chastain was featured in the footage, but Below Deck fans didn’t see her toasting the happy couple.

During the Below Deck Med Season 9 After Show, it was revealed Aesha and Kate each gave hilarious toasts at the wedding.

What did Below Deck alum Kate Chastain say in her wedding toast?

It turns out that Kate and Captain Sandy have become very good friends over the years despite never working together on Below Deck. Kate admitted she felt like a VIP when she received the invite to the small festivities.

After gushing over celebrating Captain Sandy and Leah’s love, a flip of the scene shows Kate giving her toast. In true Kate fashion, it had the perfect amount of sass, honesty, and sentiment.

“I have never had the privilege of working for Captain Sandy, but I have been a lesbian twice,” Kate kicked off her speech. “So, I feel like I have some kind of expertise here.”

Then, the Bravo personality took a moment to get serious to honor the newlyweds.

“I am so happy to celebrate what is truly a celebration of love, and you give love to everyone you meet,” she expressed.

Next, we see Aesha in all her glory, gushing over the captain, who has become like a second mom.

Below Deck Med star Aesha Scott gave a heartfelt speech at Captain Sandy Yawn’s wedding

Before showing her speech on the After Show, Aesha echoed what Kate said about the love the newlyweds felt for each other. They simply ooze it, and we all know Aesha is here for the love, which she mentioned in her toast.

Then it was speech time for Aesha, and she, of course, nailed it.

“Your love is so beautiful and something to be admired,” Aesha told the couple.

The chief stew then reminded Leah of what Captain Sandy is like when she isn’t around. Captain Sandy doesn’t hide how much she misses Leah when they are apart.

“Your love is like so pure, and it’s almost childlike and I so admire it. There’s nothing false. There’s nothing engineered. It’s just pure, beautiful love. And do you know how many people strive for that in their lives?” she finished.

Below Deck Med has ended, but fans have been given lots of little nuggets since the finale, and the wedding was just one of them.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Nathan Gallagher and Gael Cameron gave an update on their relationship.

Plus, Joe Bradley and Elena “Ellie” Dubaich dropped a bomb about their relationship when the cameras stopped rolling too.

Next up is Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 5, which should be one for the books.

