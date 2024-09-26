Below Deck Med stars Nathan Gallagher and Gael Cameron rekindle romance

Below Deck Med stars Gael Cameron and Nathan Gallagher have kept fans guessing for the past few weeks.

Nathan and Gael left the Musique yacht together when Season 9 of the hit yachting show wrapped.

They had Below Deck Med fans wondering all season long if they would go the distance.

It turns out their love story was going to be one filled with ups and downs.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, the duo revealed in the Below Deck Med After Show that their relationship had been off and on since filming stopped.

Well, they have just added another chapter to their Below Deck Med love story.

Below Deck Med stars Nathan Gallagher and Gael Cameron together again

Gael and Nathan have been playing with fans’ emotions on social media for days. Several social media sleuths were convinced the duo were together again.

Now that the dust has settled a bit on Below Deck Med, Nathan and Gael have confirmed they are once again a couple.

In a joint Instagram share, they announced their reconciliation with a kiss. The couple is sitting on a fence, smooching away to show off their happiness.

“R3KINDL3D,” was the caption on their IG post.

They didn’t go into details about when the reconciliation happened, but Gael did hint earlier in the day that they had reunited.

Taking to Instagram, Gael shared a picture of her holding hands with someone in the water, writing, “Finders keepers 💚.”

Based on the caption and the tattoos on the man’s arms, it was a dead giveaway that she and Nathan were an item again.

That wasn’t the first time either, as they both shared pictures from Milan over the weekend that showed signs of their reunion.

Gael Cameron and Nathan Gallagher share first night off the boat fun

After the cameras stopped rolling, the couple gave Below Deck Med fans a look at their first night together in Greece. They had some fun exploring or sneaking around Greece for some fun at night.

Climbing all over the place, Gael and Nathan seemed to be having the time of their lives. The video showed smiles all around, indicating their amazing connection.

“First night off motor yacht Mustique…Couldn’t keep this one to ourselves. The climb was worth the best view in Greece,” was the caption on the Instagram post.

Nathan popped up in the comments section to add, “Legit the first 24hrs off the boat hahahahah!! Good times.”

Pic credit: @gaellcameron/Instagram

Another Below Deck romance has prevailed. Despite some rocky times, Gael Cameron and Gael Cameron are back together, looking cuter than ever.

Below Deck Med airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo. Seasons 1-9 are streaming on Peacock.