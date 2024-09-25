Here’s why Below Deck Med fans are saying ‘Norma is real’ after Captain Sandy Yawn’s wedding

The Below Deck Med Season 9 finale had an extra special treat for die-hard fans.

Captain Sandy Yawn’s proposal to her now wife Leah Shafer happened, which we knew all season was coming.

The episode ended with a flash forward to Captain Sandy and Leah’s wedding last May.

In the footage, Below Deck Med fans finally got a glimpse of the infamous Norma Trease.

Below Deck Med viewers often see Captain Sandy reaching out to Norma via text when she’s looking for replacement crew members.

Now, we finally get to put a face to a name, and social media is all abuzz about it.

Below Deck Med fans freak out over Norma sighting at Captain Sandy Yawn’s wedding

“This was my surprise of the season. I never thought we’d meet NORMA! #belowdeckmed,” read one X.

This was my surprise of the season. I never thought we'd meet NORMA! #belowdeckmed pic.twitter.com/WXFhg1aCIt — mary (@sssmitten) September 24, 2024

Another used a GIF of Steve Carell from The Office to show excitement over finally seeing Norma on-screen.

“Norma is real!!!!! 😱😱😱😱 Thought this was almost a Hitchcock movie,” said a Below Deck Med fan.

There was no shortage of comments on X pointing out that Norma does, in fact, exist and is a real person.

One X user pointed out that Below Deck Med fans were given a real treat when they saw Below Deck OG Kate Chastain and Norma.

Seeing Norma on screen has so many people saying, “OMG,” to a moment we have been waiting nine seasons to see.

“NORMA AT THE WEDDING”, stated an X.

Season 9 of Below Deck Med gave fans a lot to talk about, and it all ended with a Norma sighting, which was a thrill for long-time viewers.

