Below Deck Med Season 9 ended with Elena “Ellie” Dubaich and Joe Bradley at odds over his behavior on the Mustique yacht.

Joe played Ellie and Bri Muller hard this season, leading to serious tension between all of them.

The two stews clashed personally and professionally over the Joe drama.

Now that the season has wrapped, Ellie and Joe have added more insight into their relationship after the cameras stopped rolling.

Oh yes! It seems Nathan Gallagher and Gael Cameron weren’t the only Mustique crew members to see what happened in the real world.

During the final episode of the Below Deck Med Season 9 After Show, Joe and Ellie spilled some tea on their relationship status.

Below Deck Med stars Elena Dubaich and Joe Bradley share shocking relationship update

It seems that after the cameras stopped rolling, Joe met up with Ellie in Florida, even staying at her place while he was there.

“When he stayed at my place last time we spoke, he bought me flowers, and he wrote a nice card. I was like, ‘Oh my God, this is so sweet. OK, this is cute,'” Ellie shared.

According to her, things went a bit south when Ellie offered him a massage, and Joe started to panic. Joe has a different version.

“She said, ‘Don’t be scared, it’s only a massage. I said, ‘But I don’t want to get a massage from ya.’ That’s just how it is. Maybe she’s taken that hard? I don’t want to think that way, but unfortunately, I think that’s the case,” Joe stated.

Joe was dealing with a family matter along with the massage fight, but Ellie didn’t believe him, leading to more arguing.

Ellie badmouthing Bri added more fuel to the fire, which Joe liked because he’s still friends with Bri.

“When we did meet up with each other in Florida, she was badmouthing Bri like she was a rat, like she was nothing on earth. And I didn’t like that,” he expressed. “She’s just not happy I’m still friends with Bri.”

Ellie calls out Joe for not posting a picture with her over Below Deck Med backlash

Later, when Joe met up with Bri and Nathan in Los Angeles, he shared pictures to social media. The move sent Ellie into a frenzy because of something Joe had previously said to her.

“Mind you, he told me he could never post a picture with me because people talk, never let me post the flowers he bought me because he didn’t want people to talk. Next thing I know, he’s in LA with Bri, posting 15 stories with Bri, rubbing it in my face,” she spilled.

Joe went on to reveal that Ellie has both him and Bri blocked. Ellie explained she felt disrespected by him as more drama erupted between her and Bri when filming stopped.

Despite all the chaos with her feelings toward Joe, Ellie admitted their friendship has rebounded, and she’s happy to move forward strictly platonically.

Season 9 of Below Deck Med has ended, which means we are done with all the boatmance drama.

However, as Monsters and Critics previously reported, Below Deck Sailing Yacht is on the horizon. The Season 5 trailer teases so much drama for Captain Glenn Shephard and his Parsifal III crew.

Below Deck Med is currently on hiatus on Bravo. Seasons 1-9 are streaming on Peacock.