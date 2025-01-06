Below Deck Sailing Yacht spoilers: Keith makes a move on Daisy and new charter guest drama

The end of Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 5 is near, and things are heating up for the Parsifal III crew.

After a lackluster season, Below Deck Sailing Yacht is getting so good.

The latest spoilers reveal a new boatmance is brewing, and we are here for it.

There’s also a new group of charter guests boarding the sailing yacht.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Chase Lemacks teased the guests are “hilarious” but that they bring the drama.

One sneak peek for Below Deck Sailing Yacht hints at some of that drama as a dinner quickly goes awry.

Before that, though, we see the latest boatmance hitting the Parsifal III crew.

Keith makes his move on Daisy on Below Deck Sailing Yacht

After turning down Danni Warren earlier in the season, Keith Allen has been crushing on Daisy Kelliher, and he’s not the only one. Chef Cloyce Martin and Gary King also have a thing for the chief stew.

Keith makes a move on the Irish beauty on the crew night out. The deckhand takes Daisy aside for a private chat, where things get interesting.

Keith lays it all on the line, admitting he’s into her and wants to see her even when the season ends. Luckily for him, the feeling is mutual, with Daisy claiming, “I really do enjoy your company.”

They seal the burgeoning romance with a kiss, much to the dismay of Gary and Cloyce, who look on in disgust.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht charter guest walks away from dinner

Daisy and Keith don’t have much time to focus on their relationship because a new group of guests arrives on the sailing yacht.

In another sneak peek, one of the guests, Lola, is not impressed with one of Cloyce’s dishes. Lola compares it to food she would get after being drunk at a bar.

Others disagree, which only has Lola doubling down, calling the food “a cheese stick with aioli.” When Daisy walks around the table, she gets an earful from Lola and promises to give Clocye the feedback.

While waiting for the next course, Lola walks down to the cabin to get her phone as the other guests diss her.

The vibe at the table is that everyone is annoyed with Lola, which means more drama for the crew and the rest of the guests.

Who’s ready for a drama-filled episode of Below Deck Sailing Yacht?

Below Deck Sailing Yacht airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo. Seasons 1-5 are streaming on Peacock.