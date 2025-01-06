Daisy Kelliher and Chase Lemacks tease ‘big’ Below Deck Sailing Yacht episode

Chase Lemacks and Daisy Kelliher are getting Below Deck Sailing Yacht fans pumped for an episode that changes the course of Season 5.

There’s no question the current season of the sailing show has been a slow burn.

Daisy previously defended Season 5 and teased the second half amps up.

The chief stew was right because the drama has exploded, especially for her.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Below Deck Sailing Yacht spoilers reveal that it’s dump on Daisy day after she gets dragged by the exiting charter guests, Danni Warren and Captain Glenn Shephard.

It seems that’s just the tip of the iceberg of what’s coming in the next episode.

Daisy and Chase warn Below Deck Sailing Yacht fans that this is a must-see episode of the hit sailing show.

Chase Lemacks teases Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 5 episode

Taking to Instagram, Chase shared a carousel of behind-the-scenes photos from his time on Parsifal III.

“BIG Episode Tonight! Please please please tune in on @bravotv cause this upcoming charter is the BEST! Hilarious stuff around the corner. Plus, a new boatmance emerges🫣 if you don’t have Bravo you can stream tomorrow night on @peacock Hope you enjoy the bts. PS what are our thoughts on the season?” read his caption.

The IG post includes images of the crew putting on a drag show for new primary charter guest Detox from RuPaul’s Drag Race and friends.

Daisy admitted before that Detox and pals were fun. However, she also revealed that the crew lands in hot water with Captain Glenn because of these guests.

So, we have that to look forward to over the next couple of episodes.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht’s Daisy Kelliher promotes ‘big’ episode

Daisy used TikTok to tease the new episode, which she thinks is good even though she does hit her breaking point.

“Another big episode. I thought this episode was pretty good, to be honest. A lot happens. I thought it was a slow start, but it really ramped up,” she explained in a video about Season 5.

The chief stew didn’t give any spoilers away other than saying she cries again. Daisy even joked that it seems to have become her norm on the show. She kept reiterating that a lot happens, and she wants to hear fan opinions on the episode.

Thanks to Chase we know that the interior team is in shambles for the rest of the season amid Danni and Diana Cruz butting heads with Daisy.

The end of Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 5 is on the horizon, and it seems the producers have saved the best for last.

Make sure to tune in to see if the episode is as big as Chase and Daisy are calling it.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo. Seasons 1-5 are streaming on Peacock.