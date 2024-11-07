Below Deck Sailing Yacht fans sound off on Gary and Danni’s kiss: ‘perfect mess’

Below Deck Sailing Yacht fans have decided that Danni Warren and Gary King deserve each other after they kissed on the show.

Danni spent a few days trying to get Deckhand Keith Allen’s attention.

The stew tried too hard, pushing him away due to her efforts, so she turned her attention to Gary.

Episode 5 of Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 5 ended with a crushed Keith on a crew night out as he watched Gary and Danni dance all over each other.

Little does he know yet, at least on the show, Danni and Gary shared a kiss as the episode ended.

After the end of the episode, a Reddit thread was on fire, with many opinions on what had happened between the first officer and the stew.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht fans call Danni Warren and Gary King a ‘perfect mess’ after they kiss

“Danni’s constant need of attention is getting really old,” wrote one critic, while another stated, “Every garbage can has its lid.”

One user hit the nail on the head, insisting Gary and Danni would be a “perfect mess” together.

“Danni has a disturbing lack of boundaries. Her and Gary will be a perfect mess together,” read the comment.

Sailing Yacht fans weigh in. Pic credit: @eanailpolish/r/belowdeck/Reddit

One thing that seems to be a consensus among Reddit users is that Gary and Danni deserve each other.

“Danni deserves Gary. Two sides of the same coin” shared a critic.

A different critic wanted to know how Gary continues to get women to fall for him every season.

More Sailing Yacht fans weigh in. Pic credit: @eanailpolish/r/belowdeck/Reddit

More Below Deck Sailing Yacht fans take aim at Danni Warren

Danni and her actions have had Below Deck Sailing Yacht fans coming for her since the season began. As Monsters and Critics previously reported, fans dragged her for being “thirsty” and “annoying.”

The Reddit thread continued that trend, with many critics taking aim at Danni over her actions.

“Danni is doing WAY too much rn,” wrote a critic, and another referred to her as a “walking EEO allegation.”

One mentioned how she was too much because she wouldn’t leave Keith alone when he told her to back off.

“Danni needs more self respect: you shouldn’t need to try to convince a guy to like you. Move on.” was another remark.

Gary has some critics on Sailing Yacht. Pic credit: @eanailpolish/r/belowdeck/Reddit

The aftermath of Gary King and Danni Warren‘s little make-out session in the water will dominate the next episode and change the crew dynamic, so keep watching.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo. Seasons 1-4 are streaming on Peacock.