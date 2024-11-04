Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 5 has been gravely impacted by the sexual misconduct allegations against Gary King.

The first officer has always been a bit controversial on the show, with fans often calling out his womanizing ways.

Last summer, his on-screen antics took on a different meaning when a production team member accused him of sexual misconduct ahead of Season 4.

Gary was immediately removed from BravoCon, but the sailing show’s future remained in the air.

After a lengthy delay, Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 5 has hit Bravo airwaves.

However, Gary’s return has outraged fans and confused them, considering the allegations against him.

Here’s why Gary King is back on Below Deck Sailing Yacht after sexual misconduct scandal

The simple answer to Gary being on the show is that Season 5 of Below Deck Sailing Yacht was filmed before the allegations came out. In fact, the scandal surrounding Gary was likely the reason the show was moved from summer to spring.

As Monsters and Critics reported, Gary has slammed the allegations against him and shared he’s being edited out of the season.

There’s no question we have seen a lot less of Gary on Season 5. Gary has been all business, which was likely an editing choice. After all, Gary’s a department head, so editing him out of the whole season was not an option like with Below Deck Med alum Peter Hunziker.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht fans will see Gary’s personal life drama in an upcoming episode, as it appears he and Stew Danni Warren have a thing.

Has Gary King been fired from Below Deck Sailing Yacht?

Many fans wonder if Gary was fired because he hasn’t done a single bit of press for Season 5. Gary may not have been technically fired, but his chances of returning are slim.

What will probably happen is that Gary won’t be back for future seasons, ending his four-season stint on the hit sailing show. That is… if Below Deck Sailing Yacht even returns for another season.

The future of the Below Deck Sailing Yacht remains up in the air. Unlike previous seasons, there was no indication that Season 6 was filmed this past summer, adding fuel to the fire the show may be ending.

Season 5 of Below Deck Sailing Yacht has just begun, so fans have a while before Gary King will be off-screen for good.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo. Seasons 1-4 are streaming on Peacock.