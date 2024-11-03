Below Deck Med alum Elena “Ellie” Dubaich has shared a career update after all the drama on Season 9 of the hit yachting show.

Ellie struggled to make her mark on the Mustique yacht as she clashed with Bri Muller and crossed a line with Chief Stew Aesha Scott.

Things didn’t improve when the cameras stopped rolling for Ellie, who had a clear divide with her Season 9 crew members.

However, Ellie isn’t letting the backlash or drama from Below Deck Med get her down.

Instead, she remains focused on a career in yachting and advancing her modeling and influencer dreams.

Subscribe to our Below Deck newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

The stew recently achieved a first in one of her career goals, which she happily shared on social media.

Below Deck Med’s Elena Dubaich shares career update after show drama

It should surprise no one that Elena has been upping her modeling game with a focus geared toward more adult content. Elena revealed she was marking a first in that area the other day.

“My first calendar ever is ready and coming out for pre-sale this week 💎 A massive thank you to the A-team @itssierramay & @zeusv.i for organizing it all and managing to get it done inspite of all the obstacles we faced 🙏♥️,” Ellie wrote on an Instagram post.

The IG share featured several racy photos of Ellie posing all over a sports car.

Earlier today, Ellie added a new post that revealed her calendars are “limited edition” and will each come with a personalized and signed Polaroid.

Although she has been focusing on her modeling career, Ellie hasn’t given up on yachting or her goal of becoming a chief stew.

Elena “Ellie” Dubaich opens up about yachting dreams following Below Deck Med stint

Speaking with The Daily Dish, Ellie admitted she has been working to move up the ranks in the yachting world.

“I’ve taken courses on bartending, purchased liquor to practice, done a Chief Stew course, and a Yacht Purser course. I feel much more confident in my skills and I’m looking forward to always learning and growing further in my career,” she expressed to the outlet.

Ellie also admitted that she’s been honing her skills by working as a solo chief stew so she can get her feet wet in the role.

Whether it’s her modeling or her yachting career, Elena “Ellie” Dubaich is looking forward, not back, as she puts Below Deck Med in the rearview. As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Ellie isn’t listed among the alums slated to return for Below Deck Med Season 10.

Below Deck Med is currently on hiatus on Bravo. Seasons 1-9 are streaming on Peacock.