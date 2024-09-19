Below Deck Sailing Yacht fans have sounded off on Gary King’s return for Season 5.

The trailer for the new season revealed Captain Glenn Shephard, Daisy Kelliher, and Gary are back.

Fans of the hit sailing show had a lot of thoughts on the Season 5 trailer, especially Gary being in the mix.

Last summer, Gary was accused of sexual misconduct by a production team member after he had already filmed Season 5.

Many believe the scandal was the reason for Below Deck Sailing Yacht being pushed back from spring to fall.

Subscribe to our Below Deck newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Now that Gary’s still on the show, fans have taken to the comments section of the official Below Deck Instagram page to speak their minds.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht fans sound off on Gary King’s return

There were so many remarks slamming the fact that Gary was still on the show after all the allegations against him.

“I guess Bravo isn’t worried about Gary’s alleged s3x assault claims by the one behind the scenes crew member ….,” read a remark.

Another also called out Bravo, writing, “How is Gary back?! Bravo, do better!”

A different one was shocked Gary returned, while a separate comment wished to see Daisy without Gary on the show.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht fans are annoyed. Pic credit: @belowdeckbravo/Instagram

Several more comments reiterated the unhappiness that Gary returns, with mentions of his bad behavior and assault allegations.

“I wish Colin was back notGary!!!” wrote a critic.

More Below Deck fans are upset. Pic credit: @belowdeckbravo/Instagram

Others declared they wouldn’t be watching with Gary on-screen, and more were confused about how he could be back considering the scandal.

“So Daisy and Gary will get fired after 2 episodes and then it will be less of a s**t show season?” read a comment with another saying.

There was even a remark that insisted the user will watch other Below Deck shows and the next season of Below Deck Sailing Yacht as long as Gary isn’t on.

The choice to bring back Gary has frustrated some fans. Pic credit: @belowdeckbravo/Instagram

More Below Deck Sailing Yacht fans weigh in on Gary King appearing on Season 5

It wasn’t all bad or negative in the comments section of the IG post.

Some Below Deck Sailing Yacht fans are excited to have the hit show back after such a long hiatus. Plus, the trailer does look extremely entertaining, crazy, and drama-filled.

One fan can’t wait to see Daisy go off on Gary, which went down in the trailer.

Excited fans weigh in. Pic credit: @belowdeckbravo/Instagram

The haters certainly came for Gary, but he did have those who stood up for him, even calling him a favorite.

Another stated that he makes the show and suggested that Gary may have been cleared of all charges.

More opinions from Below Deck fans. Pic credit: @belowdeckbravo/Instagram

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Gary gave an update stating he was cleared and reiterating his innocence.

What do you think about Gary being back on screen?

Those looking to learn more about the rest of Captain Glenn’s crew can do so right here.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 5 premieres on Monday, October 7 at 9/8c on Bravo. Seasons 1-4 are streaming on Peacock.