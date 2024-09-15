Below Deck Sailing Yacht’s Gary King shares shocking update about sexual misconduct allegations against him

Below Deck Sailing Yacht star Gary King has dropped a bombshell about the sexual misconduct allegations that were made against him last year.

The claims against Gary came out in the summer of 2023, right after Season 5 of Below Deck Sailing Yacht was filmed.

Soon after, Gary was removed from BravoCon, even though he vehemently denied any wrongdoing.

Gary has not only doubled down on his innocence but made his own claim about his accuser.

Taking to Instagram, Gary shared a selfie that was basically a felt cute might delete post.

The comments section of the IG post was filled with responses, including one asking about the sexual misconduct scandal.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht’s Gary King shares update on allegations against him

One fan wanted to know if an investigation into the claims against Gary ever happened. Gary replied with an update on the situation.

He wrote, “her and her boyfriend(now ex I hear) weren’t invited back to any BD due to the problems they cause, so she wanted revenge and to try make some money out of it. To me I knew it never happened but it affected my family and potentially ruined my career because of her lies :( was honestly the hardest thing I’ve ever gone through. I must say that I’m in a better place now but scary how one persons lies can ruin someone’s life :(.”

The fan showed Gary some love after his response while also wondering if Gary planned to press charges for the false claims.

“I’ve been thinking about it, but to be honest the damage is done and I feel id just be lowering myself to their standard if I did so…,” Gary shared.

Gary King gets support from Below Deck Sailing Yacht fans

After giving his update, Gary had a slew of support from Below Deck Sailing Yacht fans, admitting they never believed he was guilty.

One fan came to Gary’s defense and shared happiness for him being in a better place now.

“yeah well unfortunately it happened like this :) but it’s all good. I’m happy and have just arrived in the Seychelles xx,” he explained.

Another fan felt so bad for Gary while also wondering if Gary would be back for another season of Below Deck Sailing Yacht.

“I know it’s super sad and it honestly hurt so much and affected my whole family, I’m just glad it’s in the past, but haters will hate and there will always be trolls :( thanks for your kind words. ❤️❤️,” Gary expressed.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Gary filmed Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 5 before the claims came out. The season was pushed back and didn’t air in its normal spring/summer slot.

Captain Glenn Shephard, though, recently hinted that fans should hear something about the show soon.

It’s worth noting that neither Bravo nor 51 Minds, the production company behind Below Deck Sailing Yacht, has spoken out about the investigation or Gary’s status on the show.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht is currently on hiatus on Bravo. Seasons 1-4 are streaming on Peacock.