Below Deck Sailing Yacht’s Gary King blasted over tender crash and not doing his ‘job’

Only two episodes of Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 5 have hit Bravo airwaves, but viewers are already over Gary King.

After the premiere episode, fans sounded off, declaring many are “tired” of Gary and Daisy Kelliher.

This week, Gary’s situation worsened when he crashed a tender and refused to help Daisy by simply doing his job.

Listen, Below Deck Sailing Yacht fans have always come for Gary, thanks to his womanizing ways.

However, the dislike of Gary heightened following claims of sexual misconduct against him that came out last year.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, the first officer has responded to “lies” about him while declaring he’s being edited out of the season.

Despite his words, Below Deck Sailing Yacht fans are still coming for Gary, and the season has just started.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht’s Gary King blasted over tender crash

X (formerly Twitter) was on fire with opinions about Gary after he crashed a tender on the first night of the first charter.

“Gary proving to us why he should of been fired seasons ago to busy showing off and hits a rock… you dumbass 🤣🤣😭😭😭☠️☠️☠️🫣 #BelowDeckSailingYacht,” read an X.

Gary proving to us why he should of been fired seasons ago to busy showing off and hits a rock… you dumbass 🤣🤣😭😭😭☠️☠️☠️🫣 #BelowDeckSailingYacht pic.twitter.com/oIvcXQEWqe — eden (@EdenPyatt4315) October 15, 2024

Another insisted Gary got what he deserved when he crashed the tender because he was too busy showing off for the pretty lady.

Gary dumbass showing off and ran into a rock 😭😭😭😭😭#BelowDeckSailingYacht pic.twitter.com/Ry5QJwu7Xk — Lashanda Walker (@majesticbeauty5) October 15, 2024

Gary being called out for showing off before the crash was brought up more than once.

Gary trying to showboat, literally, in front of a woman and ended up crashing. His weirdness around women continuously gets him in trouble in new ways. Yet, he’s still here. #BelowDeckSailing pic.twitter.com/QryDYXkvy2 — Echo (@EchoDoesRadio) October 15, 2024

“#BELOWDECKSAILINGYACHT: gary is literally the definition of an idiot. surely they could’ve found someone else to be the bosun this season.,” said an X.

#BELOWDECKSAILINGYACHT: gary is literally the definition of an idiot. surely they could’ve found someone else to be the bosun this season. pic.twitter.com/qYP5zRzN9b — — C | A | M | E | R | O | N — (@its1stclassCAM) October 15, 2024

The tender crash wasn’t the only thing that had the haters coming for Gary. His actions toward Daisy also have Below Deck Sailing Yacht fans in an uproar

Below Deck Sailing Yacht star Gary King slammed for not doing his ‘job’

“Gary blaming Daisy for having to bring swim trunks to the guests and pick up the crew… dude it’s your job to drive the tender! Remember….? The tender YOU CRASHED Prick… #BelowDeckSailing #BelowDeck #BDSY,” wrote an X user.

Gary blaming Daisy for having to bring swim trunks to the guests and pick up the crew… dude it’s your job to drive the tender! Remember….? The tender YOU CRASHED



Prick… #BelowDeckSailing #BelowDeck #BDSY pic.twitter.com/TIgjNMPrPl — Dustin Cone (@Dustin_Cone) October 15, 2024

A different X user told Gary to do his job after stating his job was to drive the tender to cater to the guests’ needs.

Gary, it’s LITERALLY your job to ferry the guests and the crew in the tender boat. #belowdecksailing pic.twitter.com/ibhVsnnpYx — Kristina (@KLynnRN) October 15, 2024

“Why is Gary mad at Daisy? This is just part of the job, yes it sucks but it’s not her fault 😭⛵️ #BelowDeckSailing #BDSY,” stated an X.

Why is Gary mad at Daisy? This is just part of the job, yes it sucks but it’s not her fault 😭⛵️ #BelowDeckSailing #BDSY pic.twitter.com/6DPpJNwa5X — Jak (@TooRealReality_) October 15, 2024

There was an X that reiterated that It’s always the same thing with Gary every single season.

E1 Gary: “I’m changed, I’m a better man”

E2: Gary already being a d*ck lol

Every season is the same 😆💀 #BelowDeckSailing #BDSY pic.twitter.com/OGrgQ0NpV7 — Jak (@TooRealReality_) October 15, 2024

Fans of Below Deck Sailing Yacht have made up their minds about Gary King, and they are not letting his bad behavior slide anymore. Season 5 is definitely going to be a long season of the trolls hating on him unless, of course, he happens to get fired.

Let’s be honest: We know Gary isn’t going anywhere this season, but many fans do hope it’s the last time he’s on screen.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht airs Monday at 9/8c on Bravo. Seasons 1-4 are streaming on Peacock.