Below Deck Sailing Yacht alum Colin MacRae gives rare look at relationship with girlfriend Brittany

Below Deck Sailing Yacht alum Colin MacRae just celebrated a special anniversary with his girlfriend, Brittany Amodeo.

Colin spent three seasons on the hit sailing show, helping make it a mega-hit.

The hunky engineer left after a very turbulent Season 4 that included a boatmance with Daisy Kelliher and a fractured friendship with Gary King.

By the time the Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 4 reunion came around, Daisy and Colin were done, and fans learned about Brittany.

As Monsters and Critics reported, Colin shut down the haters after the reunion to defend his relationship with his girlfriend.

Fast forward, and Colin’s still going strong with Brittany as they travel the world.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht alum Colin MacRae gives a look inside relationship with Brittany

Colin shared a video of him and Brittany on a little getaway to celebrate their second dating anniversary. In the footage, Colin reveals their vacation spot, which includes a private pool and stunning views.

Colin tagged Mango Tree Siargao in the IG post. The website states that Mango Tree Siargao is “a luxurious eco-retreat where nature meets indulgence.”

In the caption, Colin gushed over his lady love while opening up a bit about their relationship.

“I’ve chosen to keep my relationship fairly quiet online, for multiple reasons, but Valentine’s Day was 2 years with @brittanyamodeo . We live and work together literally 24/7 and have sailed to 18 different countries together from Panama,” began Colin’s lengthy post.

The Below Deck Sailing Yacht alum shared what’s next for the couple, and it is not chilling out.

“We have no plans of slowing down, with our goal to finish this circumnavigation of the world at the end of 2026 in the BVI’s, then we have BIG plans after that. Thanks for ALWAYS being there for me babe. Love you lots,” ended the caption.

Colin also gave a shoutout to Mango Tree Siargao for the best time.

Brittany gushes over Colin in reaction to his post

It didn’t take long for the comments section of his post to become flooded with replies. One was from Brittany, who had a message for her beau.

“Happy anniversary babe 😍 here’s to many more years of travels, sharing waves, big belly laughs, and sailing through this beautiful life together. You inspire me to be the best version of myself, thank you for always supporting me and for showing me that anything is possible! I love you xx,” she wrote.

Brittany shares a comment. Pic credit: @parlayrevival_colin/Instagram

Below Deck Sailing Yacht alum Dani Soares (she worked with Colin during Season 2 of the show) and Danni Warren also replied to the post.

Dani and Danni leave messages. Pic credit: @parlayrevival_colin/Instagram

Colin MacRae has left Below Deck Sailing Yacht in the rearview and is focused on life, traveling the world with Brittany Amodeo.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht is currently on hiatus on Bravo.