Are Gary King and Daisy Kelliher still friends after Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 5?

Below Deck Sailing Yacht fans have watched Daisy Kelliher and Gary King be friends and more for years.

Their history has been documented since Season 2 of the hit sailing show, including them having sex after Season 3.

However, when Daisy began dating their friend Colin MacRae during Season 4, things shifted in the friendship.

When Season 5 hit Bravo airwaves, it was easy to see things were not the same for Daisy regarding Gary.

However, Gary still hoped for a romance, making his feelings known to the chief stew.

There was no reunion, so Below Deck Sailing Yacht fans were left wondering where they stand today.

What has Daisy said about friendship with Gary?

Throughout Season 5, Daisy has talked about her friendship with Gary more than once. It was her appearance on Watch What Happens Live, though, that really set the record straight.

One virtual fan wanted to know if Daisy knew if Gary had changed his relationship with alcohol like he said he would on the show.

“I don’t really know. I’ve heard murmurs, but that’s his relationship with alcohol and his thing. I try to stay out of it. I hope he’s working on it,” she expressed.

Andy then chimed in to find out if she and Gary were in touch.

“I would say no. It’s not like a hard no that we’re not speaking to each other. We’re just not in touch,” Daisy stated.

Last summer, Gary and Daisy shut down romance rumors after they reunited as friends.

As Monsters and Critics reported, Daisy set the record straight on her feelings for Gary and their friendship as Season 5 ended. The chief stew considers him a friend, but they live very different lives.

What has Gary said about Daisy?

Following the sexual misconduct allegations against him, Gary didn’t do any press for Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 5. Gary did call out editing as the season began and set the record straight on some things about the show via social media.

Since then, Gary has been focused on his life, simply posting life updates or his latest travel adventure. The Bravo star also gave fans a look at some behind-the-scenes moments from the season more than once.

Gary shared a picture of him, Daisy, and Captain Glenn Shephard on Instagram weeks ago with the caption, “The 3 best friends that anyone can have :) 🎥⛵️.”

Although he hasn’t said it since the show, Below Deck Sailing Yacht fans know Gary values Daisy’s friendship and will always consider her a pal.

They have weathered many storms in the years they have known each other, partly because they worked together.

However, the future of Below Deck Sailing Yacht remains up in the air, as does Gary and Daisy’s future on the show, so don’t expect that to reunite them.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht is currently on hiatus on Bravo.