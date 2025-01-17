Daisy Kelliher is ready to squash all the rumors about her relationship with Gary King.

Ever since the two debuted on Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 2, many fans have been shipping them.

Their hot tub make-out session in Season 3 and sex bombshell in Season 4 had some fans thinking Daisy and Gary were destined to be together.

That was not the case, though, because Daisy began a relationship with Colin MacRae, and her friendship with Gary became fractured.

Fast-forward to the current season of Below Deck Sailing Yacht, when Gary asked Daisy whether she saw a future with him.

It’s pretty clear Gary still has a romantic interest in Daisy, but the feeling isn’t mutual.

Taking to TikTok, Daisy addressed what has happened with Gary over the past couple of episodes.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht star Daisy Kelliher sets the record straight on Gary King relationship

The chief stew admitted she wasn’t sure what to say about Gary other than that she felt bad about the situation.

“I feel bad for Gary. It’s hard to watch it. I think I feel bad because I feel like I was being a bit dismissive over the last few episodes,” she shared.

Daisy explained she didn’t mean to be that way at all. However, she’s also a bit confused about what she called the “Gary thing.”

It’s been four seasons of the same thing with Gary, which Daisy feels was ample time for him to step it up if he wanted a real relationship with her. Daisy doesn’t feel his wanting a relationship with her is authentic.

“Maybe, still, the idea of me is more what he’s confused about,” the Bravo star suggested.

Daisy reiterated that it was hard to watch and again owned her dismissive behavior. The chief stew honestly didn’t realize at the time that Gary still had feelings for her or was even hitting on her.

That being said, Daisy feels Gary can be a bit possessive of her, and he likes the idea of her rather than the real Daisy.

Along with addressing the Gary situation in recent episodes, Daisy responded to a fan question about her love for the first officer.

Daisy shuts down claims she was in love with Gary

During a recent Instagram Stories Q&A session, the topic of Gary was brought up.

“Are you still in love with Gary,” was a question.

In the video, Daisy had a smile on her face while speaking about this hot topic.

“I was never in love with Gary. I also think people, like Gary and I hooked up twice, and the last time was probably three years ago,” she stated, a bit flustered.

The chief stew added, “It was a long time ago. We hooked up twice, and yeah, I don’t know what else to tell you. I was never in love with him.”

Season 5 of Below Deck Sailing Yacht will end soon, and we will have a better idea of where Daisy Kelliher and Gary King stand with each other.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Gary and Daisy reunited this past summer and immediately shut down romance rumors.

What do you think of Daisy’s words about her relationship with Gary?

Below Deck Sailing Yacht airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo.