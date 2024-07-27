Below Deck Sailing Yacht’s Gary and Daisy Kelliher reunite, shut down rumors

Below Deck Sailing Yacht stars Gary King and Daisy Kelliher reunited this week as Season 5 remains delayed.

Daisy and Gary also squashed rumors when they met for a fun day in Mallorca.

Following how Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 4 ended with their fractured friendship thanks to her romance with Colin MacRae, fans have wondered if they are still friends.

Adding more fuel to the state of their friendship were allegations against Gary of sexual misconduct made by a production team member from the show last summer.

However, Daisy and Gary seem fine as they pose together on social media.

Daisy took to Instagram to share a carousel of fun photos of just the two of them and with a group of people hanging out this week.

What rumors did Below Deck Sailing Yacht star Daisy Kelliher shut down?

The comments section of Daisy’s IG post was filled with fans still hoping that Gary and Daisy will finally become a couple.

One fan asked Daisy that question point blank, to which she replied, “hahahah no.”

Daisy’s response had fans coming out of the woodwork to show support and love for them. There was even a joke about the pictures being from Daisy and Gary’s nuptials, to which she responded with an emoji.

Another admitted they still root for Gary and Daisy. The comment also got a reply from Daisy in red heart emojis.

We all know that the Below Deck Sailing Yacht stars have hooked up before and that Gary has always been crushing on the chief stew. Daisy, though, keeps standing her ground and remains determined to stay on the friendship level.

Gary King takes on trolls amid Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 5 delay

In a separate IG post, Gary showed off his new haircut. Gone are his long locks, and instead, Gary has opted for a short buzz cut.

Although many in the comments section of his video were focused on his new look, others were bringing up the Season 5 delay and sexual misconduct allegations against him.

One user got the ball rolling by asking when the show was coming back. A different user commented that Gary wasn’t coming back because of the claims made last summer, resulting in him being sued.

“am I? This is the first I’ve heard of that! Where is this information coming from,” Gary wrote.

The response only got the fans more riled up with claims that Gary is facing a lawsuit with more users asking and saying he was being sued.

“by who, by what? Er uhm… What!?! What on earth are you talking about? 🤷🏻‍♂️😕,” he questioned.

The rumor mill has been buzzing amid the Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 5 delay, suggesting the people in charge are trying to figure out how to deal with Gary being on the show.

As Monsters and Critics previously shared, nothing has been revealed yet regarding if or when the season will air.

Some Below Deck Sailing Yacht fans are convinced Season 5 will get put on a shelf like RHUGT Season 4 in Morrocco.

Gary King and Daisy Kelliher had a reunion this week and addressed some rumors, but in his case, he only got them heating up more.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht is currently on hiatus on Bravo. Seasons 1-4 are streaming on Peacock.