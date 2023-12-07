Gary King weighs in on Below Deck Sailing Yacht future amid scandal

Below Deck Sailing Yacht star Gary King has hopes for his future on the show despite his recent sexual misconduct scandal.

Gary has become a fixture on Below Deck Sailing Yacht since Season 2.

Captain Glenn Shephard, Colin MacRae, Daisy Kelliher, and Gary helped make the sailing show a meg hit after a lackluster first season.

However, this summer, Gary was accused of sexual misconduct by a member of the production team.

Gary was removed from BravoCon after the allegations and has spent time at home in South Africa.

Now, as his future on Below Deck Sailing Yacht is in jeopardy, Gary has weighed in on his possible return.

Gary King weighs in on his Below Deck Sailing Yacht future amid scandal

Over the weekend, Gary posted a selfie to Instagram from a beach in South Africa, wishing his followers a Happy Sunday.

The comment section of the IG post was filled with support for Gary as he dealt with the fallout of the sexual misconduct accusations against him.

A Gary fan reminded him there will be life after Below Deck Sailing Yacht. The Bravo personality responded with his future reality TV dreams.

“I hope so, will have to see but will definitely be trying to stay on peoples tv screens,” he replied.

Pic credit: @king_gk/Instagram

The first mate echoed that sentiment when one user let Gary know if he isn’t on the next season of Below Deck Sailing Yacht, he will be missed and that it will suck for fans.

“thank you sally, I will do and hopefully be back on your screens, everyday I’m trying to better O myself so hopefully if they ask me back you’ll see this xx,” Gary wrote.

Pic credit: @king_gk/Instagram

Another user showed Gary some love and clarified that the show won’t be the same if the first mate doesn’t return. Gary expressed his thanks and reiterated his desire to return to the sailing show.

Pic credit: @king_gk/Instagram

Several comments wondered why Gary and his future on Below Deck Sailing Yacht was up in the air. One Gary fan stood up for him, saying some accusations had not yet been proven and reminding people there are two sides to every story.

“clearly not in this day and age, everyone believe everything you see, no research nothing, quite sad to be honest,” Gary explained.

Pic credit: @king_gk/Instagram

Not everything was super serious; there was a fan who suggested Gary would be a good fit for Winter House. After all, Gary’s Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 4 costar, Alex Propson currently appears in Winter House Season 3.

Pic credit: @king_gk/Instagram

Will Gary King appear on Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 5?

Last month at BravoCon, Season 5 of Below Deck Sailing Yacht was officially confirmed. However, fans already knew it was happening because photos were leaked this summer.

The pictures revealed that Gary and Daisy were back for their fourth time on the show. Colin was not featured in the photos, but he wasn’t in the leaked pictures from Season 4 and came back, so anything is possible.

Gary King filmed Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 5 before the sexual misconduct allegations came to light.

However, what remains to be seen is whether Gary will be edited down or the show will move forward as it has in the past with Gary’s womanizing ways as a storyline.

Do you want to see Gary in future seasons of Below Deck Sailing Yacht?

Below Deck Sailing Yacht is currently on hiatus on Bravo. Seasons 1-4 are streaming on Peacock.